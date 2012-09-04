FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Panda Sherman Power debt prelim 'B+'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- Panda Sherman Power LLC is issuing $330.7 million of first-lien senior 
secured debt to build a 758 megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in Sherman, 
Texas. 
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'B+' rating and '2' recovery rating 
to the project's proposed first-lien senior secured $300.4 million term loan B 
and $30.3 million letter of credit facility.
     -- The stable outlook on the debt ratings reflects our view that the 
project has sufficient liquidity during the construction phase and that the 
cash flows, while volatile, will comfortably cover debt service throughout the 
debt tenor.  

Rating Action
On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 
'B+' senior secured rating and '2' recovery rating to Panda Sherman Power 
LLC's (Sherman) proposed first-lien senior secured $300.4 million term loan B 
and $30.3 million letter of credit facility. The '2' recovery rating indicates 
very high recovery (70% to 90%) of principal in a default scenario. The 
outlook is stable. 

Rationale
Sherman is a special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote operating entity, set up to 
build the Panda Sherman Power Plant, a 758 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired 
facility in Sherman, Texas, about 60 miles north of Dallas. The unit will 
dispatch into the North sub-region of the Electric Reliability Council of 
Texas (ERCOT) interconnect. Sherman will initially be capitalized with $395 
million of equity and $330.7 million of secured debt.

We expect project construction will last until 2014. Upon completion, Sherman 
will generate revenue by selling electricity into the ERCOT market. We expect 
revenues to be volatile, although the volatility will be somewhat muted by 
financial hedges. Initial leverage is about $435 per kilowatt (kW), falling to 
about $320 per kW under our base case assumptions at maturity (mid-year 2018), 
suggesting moderate refinancing risk. By way of reference, power plants in the 
region have sold in the $300 to $400 per kW area in more difficult market 
conditions. We will finalize the rating following the financial close of the 
transaction and a successful review of the executed transaction documents. 

The preliminary 'B+' rating reflects our view of the following weaknesses:
     -- Margin (spark spread) volatility on the unhedged portion of 
electricity sales. Cash flow volatility is high relative to most other rated 
projects due to the absence of revenue stabilizing mechanisms such as a power 
purchase agreement or capacity market payments. Fluctuations in power prices 
and the plant's capacity factor (which are partially influenced by reserve 
margins and the relative efficiency of new-builds in the ERCOT region) greatly 
affect cash flows.  
     -- Operating risk associated with availability of the facility and its 
average efficiency (heat rate) over time. This operating risk is amplified due 
to the project's single-asset nature.
     -- Refinancing risk in 2018 under Standard & Poor's base case, given the 
minimal required amortization payments over the debt tenor.
     -- Greenfield construction risk, although we recognize that the design 
and technology are fairly standard.

     -- The following strengths mitigate weaknesses at the 'B+' rating level: 
Merchant exposure is partially mitigated with a revenue hedge from 3M Employee 
Retirement Income Plan (3M ERIP; unrated; a subsidiary of Minnesota Mining and 
Manufacturing Co. [3M; AA-/Stable/A-1+]) for 80% of nameplate capacity from 
2015 to 2018. 
     -- Lenders benefit from structural protections, including a 100% cash 
flow sweep, after operations and maintenance expenses and interest, a 12-month 
debt service reserve, a six month major maintenance reserve, and limitations 
on distributions.  
     -- While we expect the project's merchant revenue streams to be volatile, 
we have a generally favorable view of the supply-demand dynamics in the ERCOT 
market. We project reserve margins expectations to be tight, which should 
support higher power prices.
     -- Terms of the construction contract, including performance guarantees, 
support credit quality. Moreover, the EPC contractors--Bechtel Power Corp. and 
Siemens Energy Inc.--are market leaders with a strong track record of 
delivering on time and within budget. 
     -- The rich network of pipelines in ERCOT north and Sherman's 
interconnection with the Gulf Crossing interstate pipeline provide ample 
natural gas supply to the plant as well as access to multiple liquid market 
hubs.  

Bechtel Power and Siemens Energy will build the project jointly and severally, 
under a fixed-price, date-certain turnkey engineering, procurement, and 
construction (EPC) contract. The heat-recovery steam generators (HRSG), steam 
turbines, and combustion turbines associated with the facility are all proven 
technologies with established fleets. Given Bechtel and Siemens' long track 
record and market leadership in this industry, Standard & Poor's is 
comfortable that the creditworthiness of these counterparties will not limit 
the rating on Sherman's debt. We view the fixed EPC arrangement as supportive 
of credit because it mitigates construction risk. 

Although the plant is exposed to merchant risk, it benefits from a revenue put 
option for 600 MW of generation capacity, which provides underlying support 
for gross of $45 million per year between 2015 and 2018. The hedge provides a 
floor even as the project retains the upside should spark spreads widen or 
heat rates expand. This hedge improves cash flow stability through 2018. 
However, it is financially settled and may not be completely effective because 
gas is not perfectly correlated to on-peak electricity, and if gas is on the 
margin less frequently than expected, the ineffectiveness of the hedge would 
likely be amplified. In addition, the hedge does not cover lower margins 
arising from weaker-than-expected operational performance.  

Because there are no capacity markets in the ERCOT region, we expect plant 
cash flows to be highly volatile for the unhedged portion of the capacity (158 
MW), and starting in 2019, for the all the capacity once the revenue put 
option rolls off. Projects in other regions often generate some revenue from 
capacity payments, which are less volatile. That said, we have a generally 
favorable view of the power markets in Texas due to declining reserve margins 
from increasing load and the planned retirement of coal units that helps to 
improve market heat rates. 

The proposed facility will be a six-year, $300 million term loan, with 1% 
mandatory annual amortization payments but a 100% cash sweep (i.e., any free 
cash flow go to repay debt). It is secured by a first-priority perfected lien 
on all property, commercial agreements and assets of the project. Prepayments 
are mandatory for net asset sale proceeds (100%), new debt issuance (100%), 
and new equity issuance (100%). The credit agreement will have negative 
covenants preventing additional debt, liens, guarantees, mergers and 
acquisitions, certain asset sales, restricted payments, transactions with 
affiliates, and unapproved capital spending and investments.  

We use our current assumptions from our corporate natural gas price deck 
($3.50 per million Btu in 2014 and rising with inflation thereafter) in our 
financial forecast. Our natural gas price deck forms our view on power prices 
in the ERCOT region, which we assume to be in the $45 to $55 per megawatt-hour 
range. In addition, we assume utilization rates in the 40% to 50% area, 
recognizing that they can be highly volatile. The forecast debt service 
coverage ratio (DSCR) in this scenario averages around 1.50x between 2015 and 
2019 and is about 1.66x at maturity. Note that the DSCRs are high relative to 
peers that have fully amortizing structures, given Sherman's minimal mandatory 
amortization payments. In addition, in a moderate downside scenario, such as a 
5% to 10% drop in capacity factors, DSCRS have the potential to fall sharply 
and decline to the 1.0x to 1.1x range. We also project that the debt burden at 
maturity will be about $318 per kW under our rated case assumptions, and that 
the project should be able to refinance at reasonable terms given recent 
comparable transactions priced between $300 and $400 per kW.

Liquidity
Given the relatively straightforward project design, we believe that the 
liquidity should be sufficient during the project's construction phase, 
although there can always be the risk of material cost overruns for a 
greenfield project. Liquidity consists of a 12-month cash-collateralized debt 
service reserve, six month major maintenance reserve ($3 million), a working 
capital account ($4 million), and letter of credit funding ($30 million). A 
DSCR post the commercial operations date will provide further lender support 
in the form of financial conservatism. During the construction phase, 
contingency fees and EPC contractor credit-support deposits also add 
liquidity. During the operations phase, the liquidity provisions should 
cushion the project from temporary operating problems or market weakness, but 
any prolonged weakness would increase the risk of default.

Recovery analysis
The preliminary '2' recovery rating on the debt indicates expectations of a 
very high (70% to 90%) recovery if a default occurs. For more information on 
recovery, see the  full analysis on Sherman to be published shortly after this 
article. 

Outlook
The stable outlook on the debt ratings reflects our view that the project has 
sufficient liquidity during the construction phase and that the cash flows, 
while volatile, will comfortably cover debt service throughout the debt tenor. 
A downgrade is possible if our expectation of debt at maturity changes to 
greater than $400 per kW or if DSCRs steadily decline below 1.10x. This would 
likely result from construction delays, lower-than-expected spark spreads, 
poor operational performance, or higher operating and maintenance costs. An 
upgrade would require a large and sustainable improvement in merchant market 
prices that would reduce refinance risk to below $100 per kW.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, 
Dec. 20, 2011 
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

Ratings List
New Ratings
Panda Sherman Power LLC
$300.4 million senior secured term loan B     B+(prelim)/Stable
 Recovery rating                              2(prelim)
$30.3 million letter of credit facility       B+(prelim)/Stable
 Recovery rating                              2(prelim)



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

