TEXT-S&P on Endurance International Group

April 9 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it assigned its ‘B’ issue-level rating and ‘3’ recovery rating to Burlington, Mass.-based Endurance International Group, Inc‘s. $535 million new term loan. The ‘3’ recovery rating indicates that lenders can expect meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The company intends to use the proceeds primarily to redeem its existing term loan and preferred stock, with minimal effect on leverage. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Endurance, published March 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Endurance, to be published separately.)

Our ‘B’ corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Endurance remain unchanged. Our existing ‘B’ issue-level rating with a ‘3’ recovery rating on the company’s revolving credit facility remain unchanged as well. Standard & Poor’s expects that Endurance will generate good free operating cash flow and that revenue and EBITDA measures will improve over the next 12 months as the company fully benefits from recent acquisitions and associated purchase accounting adjustments are normalized. However, the rating also reflects the company’s acquisition-driven growth, its focus on the small-to-midsize business market in a weak economy, and what we view as an “aggressive” (based on our criteria) financial risk profile.

