TEXT-S&P rates Wendy's International credit facility 'BB-'

April 9 - -- Wendy's is refinancing debt, including its bank credit facilities and 10% senior notes. -- We are assigning our 'BB-' issue level and '2' recovery ratings to Wendy's proposed credit facilities. -- All other ratings remain unchanged, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that execution of its capital reinvestment plans and growth initiatives will support good operating results in 2012 despite cost pressures, and its financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged" under our criteria. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '2' recovery rating to Wendy's International Inc.'s proposed $1.3 billion bank credit facilities. Wendy's International is owned by The Wendy's Co. The proposed credit facilities include a $1.125 billion seven-year term loan and a $200 million five-year revolver. The company plans to use the term loan proceeds to refinance its existing bank credit facilities and repurchase its 10% senior secured notes. We expect the revolver to be undrawn at closing. We are also withdrawing the ratings on Arby's. We are affirming all other ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. The outlook remains stable. "The ratings on Dublin, Ohio-based fast food company The Wendy's Co. (Wendy's) reflect our view that credit metrics will remain reflective of a highly leveraged financial risk profile because of what we see as the likelihood for the company to pursue sizeable shareholder initiatives after the completion of its remodeling program, elevated debt levels, and thin cash flow protection measures," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andy Sookram. "Our assessment of its business risk profile as "weak" is characterized by its participation in the highly competitive quick-service restaurant sector and its exposure to volatile commodity costs." The stable outlook reflects our opinion that credit measures should improve modestly in fiscal 2012. We think the company should benefit from its restaurant remodel initiatives, and a slight increase in menu prices should help to mitigate near-term commodity cost pressures. Our forecast for credit metrics includes EBITDA margins of slightly over 16% and leverage of about 4.7x. A downgrade could occur if Wendy's does not execute menu initiatives (including the breakfast rollout) well, competitive pressures heighten considerably, and commodity cost increases above expectations, leading to a decline in profitability. In this scenario, we would expect EBITDA margins to decline to 13% and leverage to rise to the 6x area. A lower rating could also occur if the company pursues debt-financed shareholder initiatives in a manner that harms credit quality. An upgrade is not a near-term consideration, given our financial forecast and expectations for Wendy's financial policy. Still, in the event that Wendy's adopts a financial policy that would suggest sustained leverage of about 4x and we reassess its business risk profile as "fair," we could raise the ratings one notch.