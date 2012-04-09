FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Wendy's International credit facility 'BB-'
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Wendy's International credit facility 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 9 -     -- Wendy's is refinancing debt, including its bank credit
facilities and 	
10% senior notes.	
     -- We are assigning our 'BB-' issue level and '2' recovery ratings to 	
Wendy's proposed credit facilities.  	
     -- All other ratings remain unchanged, including the 'B+' corporate 	
credit rating. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that execution of its 	
capital reinvestment plans and growth initiatives will support good operating 	
results in 2012 despite cost pressures, and its financial risk profile will 	
remain "highly leveraged" under our criteria.   	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
said today that it assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '2' recovery 	
rating to Wendy's International Inc.'s proposed $1.3 billion bank credit 	
facilities. Wendy's International is owned by The Wendy's Co. The proposed 	
credit facilities include a $1.125 billion seven-year term loan and a $200 	
million five-year revolver. The company plans to use the term loan proceeds to 	
refinance its existing bank credit facilities and repurchase its 10% senior 	
secured notes. We expect the revolver to be undrawn at closing.  	
	
We are also withdrawing the ratings on Arby's. We are affirming all other 	
ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. The outlook remains 	
stable. 	
	
"The ratings on Dublin, Ohio-based fast food company The Wendy's Co. (Wendy's) 	
reflect our view that credit metrics will remain reflective of a highly 	
leveraged financial risk profile because of what we see as the likelihood for 	
the company to pursue sizeable shareholder initiatives after the completion of 	
its remodeling program, elevated debt levels, and thin cash flow protection 	
measures," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andy Sookram. "Our assessment 	
of its business risk profile as "weak" is characterized by its participation 	
in the highly competitive quick-service restaurant sector and its exposure to 	
volatile commodity costs." 	
	
	
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that credit measures should improve 	
modestly in fiscal 2012. We think the company should benefit from its 	
restaurant remodel initiatives, and a slight increase in menu prices should 	
help to mitigate near-term commodity cost pressures. Our forecast for credit 	
metrics includes EBITDA margins of slightly over 16% and leverage of about 	
4.7x. 	
	
A downgrade could occur if Wendy's does not execute menu initiatives 	
(including the breakfast rollout) well, competitive pressures heighten 	
considerably, and commodity cost increases above expectations, leading to a 	
decline in profitability. In this scenario, we would expect EBITDA margins to 	
decline to 13% and leverage to rise to the 6x area. A lower rating could also 	
occur if the company pursues debt-financed shareholder initiatives in a manner 	
that harms credit quality. 	
	
An upgrade is not a near-term consideration, given our financial forecast and 	
expectations for Wendy's financial policy. Still, in the event that Wendy's 	
adopts a financial policy that would suggest sustained leverage of about 4x 	
and we reassess its business risk profile as "fair," we could raise the 	
ratings one notch.   	
 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Weak Economy, Higher Food Prices Will Weaken U.S. Restaurant Sales In 	
2011, Jan. 25, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Restaurant 	
Industry, Dec. 4, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.