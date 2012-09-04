FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P reports on the evolution of regional reinsurers
September 4, 2012 / 4:23 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P reports on the evolution of regional reinsurers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 - Regional reinsurers are employing various strategies to counter
challenges posed by primary markets and global reinsurance peers, according to a
report released today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled, "How
Regional Reinsurers Are Evolving In Search Of A Winning Formula."

Although favorable economic and insurance penetration trends across many 
developing markets create a tail wind for most regional reinsurers, they also 
open opportunities for large global reinsurance groups. With increasing 
competition, the environment for regional reinsurers is getting more 
difficult. Because global players have a number of competitive advantages over 
their regional peers, the regional reinsurers are adapting their strategies to 
remain competitive in the marketplace.

"In our view, lack of a well-thought-out plan of action could hinder regional 
companies from preserving their business positions, and over time could create 
pressure on the ratings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anvar 
Gabidullin.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

