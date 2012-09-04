FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P comments on Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A.
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P comments on Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 4 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A. (CEMAT; SD/--/--) and Companhia de Energia Eletrica do Estado do Tocantins (CELTINS; CC/Negative/--) are unaffected following the Brazilian electricity regulator’s intervention at eight subsidiaries of Rede Energia S.A. (not rated), including CEMAT and CELTINS. The intervention followed the enactment of a “Medida Provisoria,” empowering the regulator to temporarily intervene at electric utilities operating under concession agreements to maintain the essential public services. We believe the intervention is not going to reverse CEMAT’s default or stop CELTINS’ trajectory to default.

At the same time, the ratings on Rede subsidiary, Centrais Eletricas do Para S.A. (D/--/--), are unaffected by the creditors’ September 1 approval of the company’s judicial reorganization plan, which is still subject to the regulator’s approval. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.