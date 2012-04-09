FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns Grede Holdings 'B+' corporate credit rating
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns Grede Holdings 'B+' corporate credit rating

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

April 9 - Overview	
     -- Grede Holdings LLC, a private-equity-owned combination of two metal 	
casting businesses serving the light vehicle, commercial vehicle and 	
industrial sectors, issued a $200 million term loan B, reduced from the 	
initially proposed $250 million. It will use proceeds to pay a dividend to the 	
financial sponsor and to repay existing debt.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to Grede Holdings 	
LLC. At the same time, we are assigning a 'BB' issue-rating and a '1' recovery 	
rating to Grede's term loan B. Borrowers are Grede LLC, Grede II LLC, and 	
operating subsidiaries under Grede II LLC.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Grede can achieve positive 	
discretionary cash flow in 2012, given the relatively favorable trends for 	
light and heavy vehicle production in North America at least over the next 12 	
months.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating to Southfield, Mich.-based casting supplier Grede 	
Holdings LLC. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB' 	
issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Grede's $200 million five-year 	
senior secured term loan. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation 	
that lenders would receive very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a 	
payment default. All previous ratings were preliminary.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect what we consider to be Grede's "weak" business risk 	
profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. 	
Our business risk assessment incorporates the multiple industry risks facing 	
companies supplying the light vehicle and commercial vehicle markets, 	
including volatile demand, high fixed costs, competition and pricing 	
pressures, and potential raw material recovery risk. 	
	
We assume Grede's revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 will be determined by the 	
pace of stabilizing auto production in North America and some ongoing recovery 	
in commercial-truck and industrial demand. In the U.S. light-vehicle market, 	
we expect 2012 and 2013 sales to increase 11% and 5%, respectively, to 14.1 	
million and 14.8 million units. Sales in recent months have been higher than 	
our 2012 estimate, but we also believe production could return to more 	
historical levels of volatility, now that inventories seem fully restocked and 	
prospects for higher gas prices begin to more strongly influence consumer 	
vehicle mix preferences and potentially sales volumes. 	
	
In our opinion, Grede's EBITDA margin is fair by industry standards, partly 	
driven by improved capacity utilization. We believe continued success in 	
recovery of potential raw material price increases is likely given Grede's 	
recent track record of success and this is critical to the maintenance of 	
margins around current levels. We consider Grede's margins to be sensitive to 	
future demand given our view of its high operating leverage. We believe Grede 	
benefits from some market diversity compared with many automotive suppliers, 	
since the automotive segment represents 44% of Grede's estimated 2011 	
revenues, commercial trucks represents around 24%, and a diverse group of 	
industrial customers account for the remainder. Geographic diversity is 	
limited however, as virtually all sales are in North America and we do not 	
expect any meaningful shift in its end-market diversity over the next two 	
years.	
	
Our economists currently forecast U.S. GDP growing modestly in 2012 and 2013. 	
We expect unemployment to remain high, at over 8% in both years. Considering 	
these economic assumptions, our forecast for Grede' operating performance over 	
the next year incorporates the following expectations:	
     -- Sales will grow in the low-single-digit area in 2012 and 2013, with 	
several end markets growing slightly above our GDP growth rate estimates in 	
these years.	
     -- Modest improvement in gross margin in the coming years to reflect 	
improved utilization and some pricing power from a sustained industry 	
shortfall in ductile iron capacity. 	
     -- Adjusted EBITDA margin will remain around the 10%-11% levels.	
     -- Free cash flow to debt will remain in the low-teens on steady earnings 	
expansion and low capital expenditure requirements of about 3% of sales, 	
mostly for maintenance and improvement of existing facilities.	
	
We expect a $16 million annual debt amortization requirement and a 75% excess 	
cash flow sweep requirement to result in moderate improvement of credit 	
metrics over the intermediate term. Private equity firm Wayzata Investment 	
Partners owns the majority of the equity and acquired the former Grede and 	
Citation assets as a result of their respective bankruptcies. Although we 	
believe Grede's end-market diversity and experienced management team 	
demonstrated positive results in 2011, the company's track record as a 	
combined entity is somewhat limited (since February 2010) and we consider 	
end-market conditions favorable during this period.	
	
Our financial risk profile assessment is based on Grede's capital structure, 	
which we expect to include a senior secured term loan of $200 million and an 	
unrated asset-based revolving credit facility of $90 million with around $42 	
million drawn at closing. Pro-forma for the transaction, debt to EBITDA, 	
including our adjustments, is estimated to be well under 3.0x at the end of 	
2011; For the rating, we expect this adjusted ratio to be at about 4.0x or 	
less; we assume Grede's financial policies will be aggressive, given the 	
private-equity ownership and the possibility that Grede may pursue additional 	
targeted acquisitions or eventually, another distribution of capital.	
	
In our view, Grede's prospects for some positive free cash flow generation are 	
likely to be supported by fair margins and relatively low capital spending 	
needs over the next few years. We assume capital spending could increase if 	
capacity utilization continues to rise. Accordingly, we assume the company 	
will generate positive free operating cash flow in 2012. However, the level of 	
cash generation is highly sensitive to future production, which could 	
eventually be volatile, in our view.	
	
Overall, we believe there is a reasonable cushion built in Grede's credit 	
metrics under our base case for the 'B+' rating; this partly alleviates the 	
risks of its relatively limited track record and the cyclicality of the light 	
and commercial vehicle end markets. Grede's liquidity profile should provide 	
sufficient operating flexibility to manage through the potential of a more 	
modest general economic recovery than currently expected.	
	
	
Liquidity	
Grede's liquidity is adequate under our criteria. Relevant aspects of the 	
company's liquidity include:	
     -- We expect coverage of sources to uses over the next 12 to 18 months to 	
be above 1.2x.	
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%.	
     -- No debt maturities over the near term.	
     -- We expect Grede to maintain sufficient headroom, with over 15% cushion 	
on covenants, although some tightness is possible in early 2013 if volumes 	
start to decline rather than improve or stay flat.	
     -- Grede likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, 	
low-probability events.	
	
We do not rate Grede's $90 million asset-based loan (ABL) revolving credit 	
facility (matures April 2016), which we expect to be about $42 million drawn 	
at close, excluding $11 million of letters of credit. We expect fair prospects 	
for some free cash flow generation in 2012. A borrowing-base calculation 	
limits the amount of availability under the ABL facility, but in our view the 	
assets currently support the full size of the facility. However, this amount 	
may change depending on seasonal needs.	
	
Without a large, targeted acquisition, our base case assumes these sources 	
adequately cover cash outflows, including capital expenditure of approximately 	
3% of sales (inclusive of maintenance spending), potential distributions to 	
shareholders and modest working capital swings.	
	
Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and consist 	
mainly of about $16 million in annual amortization of the term loan (matures 	
in 2017). 	
	
	
Recovery analysis	
Please see the recovery report on Grede, to be published following this report 	
on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Grede can achieve positive 	
discretionary cash flow in 2012 given the relatively favorable trends for 	
light and heavy vehicle production in North America, EBITDA margins in the 10% 	
to 11% range, and that it will maintain liquidity (cash and bank facility 	
availability) of around $40 million to $50 million or more. 	
	
However, visibility in the auto sector is notoriously limited and we believe 	
that, if the economic recovery or auto sales falter, perhaps because of higher 	
oil prices, future production could become more volatile with higher fixed 	
overheads leading to some margin contraction. We could lower our rating if 	
free operating cash flow generation were to become negative in 2012 or if we 	
believed that debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, would trend toward 	
4.5x or higher. For example, we estimate this could occur if Grede's EBITDA 	
margins fell by over 250 basis points (from our base case) on a low 	
double-digit revenue decline. 	
	
We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe the company's financial 	
policies will remain aggressive under its private equity owners - and the 	
distinct possibility that the company may pursue additional targeted 	
acquisitions or eventually, another distribution of capital.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component 	
Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009	
     -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
Grede Holdings LLC	
Corporate Credit Rating                 B+/Stable/--       	
	
Citation Lost Foam Patterns LLC	
Grede II LLC	
Grede LLC	
Grede Omaha LLC	
Grede Wisconsin Subsidiaries LLC	
Grede Machining LLC	
 Senior Secured                        BB                 	
  Recovery rating                      1	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.