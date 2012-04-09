TEXT-S&P assigns Grede Holdings 'B+' corporate credit rating

April 9 - Overview -- Grede Holdings LLC, a private-equity-owned combination of two metal casting businesses serving the light vehicle, commercial vehicle and industrial sectors, issued a $200 million term loan B, reduced from the initially proposed $250 million. It will use proceeds to pay a dividend to the financial sponsor and to repay existing debt. -- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to Grede Holdings LLC. At the same time, we are assigning a 'BB' issue-rating and a '1' recovery rating to Grede's term loan B. Borrowers are Grede LLC, Grede II LLC, and operating subsidiaries under Grede II LLC. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Grede can achieve positive discretionary cash flow in 2012, given the relatively favorable trends for light and heavy vehicle production in North America at least over the next 12 months. Rating Action On April 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Southfield, Mich.-based casting supplier Grede Holdings LLC. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Grede's $200 million five-year senior secured term loan. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. All previous ratings were preliminary. Rationale The ratings reflect what we consider to be Grede's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. Our business risk assessment incorporates the multiple industry risks facing companies supplying the light vehicle and commercial vehicle markets, including volatile demand, high fixed costs, competition and pricing pressures, and potential raw material recovery risk. We assume Grede's revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 will be determined by the pace of stabilizing auto production in North America and some ongoing recovery in commercial-truck and industrial demand. In the U.S. light-vehicle market, we expect 2012 and 2013 sales to increase 11% and 5%, respectively, to 14.1 million and 14.8 million units. Sales in recent months have been higher than our 2012 estimate, but we also believe production could return to more historical levels of volatility, now that inventories seem fully restocked and prospects for higher gas prices begin to more strongly influence consumer vehicle mix preferences and potentially sales volumes. In our opinion, Grede's EBITDA margin is fair by industry standards, partly driven by improved capacity utilization. We believe continued success in recovery of potential raw material price increases is likely given Grede's recent track record of success and this is critical to the maintenance of margins around current levels. We consider Grede's margins to be sensitive to future demand given our view of its high operating leverage. We believe Grede benefits from some market diversity compared with many automotive suppliers, since the automotive segment represents 44% of Grede's estimated 2011 revenues, commercial trucks represents around 24%, and a diverse group of industrial customers account for the remainder. Geographic diversity is limited however, as virtually all sales are in North America and we do not expect any meaningful shift in its end-market diversity over the next two years. Our economists currently forecast U.S. GDP growing modestly in 2012 and 2013. We expect unemployment to remain high, at over 8% in both years. Considering these economic assumptions, our forecast for Grede' operating performance over the next year incorporates the following expectations: -- Sales will grow in the low-single-digit area in 2012 and 2013, with several end markets growing slightly above our GDP growth rate estimates in these years. -- Modest improvement in gross margin in the coming years to reflect improved utilization and some pricing power from a sustained industry shortfall in ductile iron capacity. -- Adjusted EBITDA margin will remain around the 10%-11% levels. -- Free cash flow to debt will remain in the low-teens on steady earnings expansion and low capital expenditure requirements of about 3% of sales, mostly for maintenance and improvement of existing facilities. We expect a $16 million annual debt amortization requirement and a 75% excess cash flow sweep requirement to result in moderate improvement of credit metrics over the intermediate term. Private equity firm Wayzata Investment Partners owns the majority of the equity and acquired the former Grede and Citation assets as a result of their respective bankruptcies. Although we believe Grede's end-market diversity and experienced management team demonstrated positive results in 2011, the company's track record as a combined entity is somewhat limited (since February 2010) and we consider end-market conditions favorable during this period. Our financial risk profile assessment is based on Grede's capital structure, which we expect to include a senior secured term loan of $200 million and an unrated asset-based revolving credit facility of $90 million with around $42 million drawn at closing. Pro-forma for the transaction, debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, is estimated to be well under 3.0x at the end of 2011; For the rating, we expect this adjusted ratio to be at about 4.0x or less; we assume Grede's financial policies will be aggressive, given the private-equity ownership and the possibility that Grede may pursue additional targeted acquisitions or eventually, another distribution of capital. In our view, Grede's prospects for some positive free cash flow generation are likely to be supported by fair margins and relatively low capital spending needs over the next few years. We assume capital spending could increase if capacity utilization continues to rise. Accordingly, we assume the company will generate positive free operating cash flow in 2012. However, the level of cash generation is highly sensitive to future production, which could eventually be volatile, in our view. Overall, we believe there is a reasonable cushion built in Grede's credit metrics under our base case for the 'B+' rating; this partly alleviates the risks of its relatively limited track record and the cyclicality of the light and commercial vehicle end markets. Grede's liquidity profile should provide sufficient operating flexibility to manage through the potential of a more modest general economic recovery than currently expected. Liquidity Grede's liquidity is adequate under our criteria. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity include: -- We expect coverage of sources to uses over the next 12 to 18 months to be above 1.2x. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- No debt maturities over the near term. -- We expect Grede to maintain sufficient headroom, with over 15% cushion on covenants, although some tightness is possible in early 2013 if volumes start to decline rather than improve or stay flat. -- Grede likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. We do not rate Grede's $90 million asset-based loan (ABL) revolving credit facility (matures April 2016), which we expect to be about $42 million drawn at close, excluding $11 million of letters of credit. We expect fair prospects for some free cash flow generation in 2012. A borrowing-base calculation limits the amount of availability under the ABL facility, but in our view the assets currently support the full size of the facility. However, this amount may change depending on seasonal needs. Without a large, targeted acquisition, our base case assumes these sources adequately cover cash outflows, including capital expenditure of approximately 3% of sales (inclusive of maintenance spending), potential distributions to shareholders and modest working capital swings. Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and consist mainly of about $16 million in annual amortization of the term loan (matures in 2017). Recovery analysis Please see the recovery report on Grede, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Grede can achieve positive discretionary cash flow in 2012 given the relatively favorable trends for light and heavy vehicle production in North America, EBITDA margins in the 10% to 11% range, and that it will maintain liquidity (cash and bank facility availability) of around $40 million to $50 million or more. However, visibility in the auto sector is notoriously limited and we believe that, if the economic recovery or auto sales falter, perhaps because of higher oil prices, future production could become more volatile with higher fixed overheads leading to some margin contraction. We could lower our rating if free operating cash flow generation were to become negative in 2012 or if we believed that debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, would trend toward 4.5x or higher. For example, we estimate this could occur if Grede's EBITDA margins fell by over 250 basis points (from our base case) on a low double-digit revenue decline. We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe the company's financial policies will remain aggressive under its private equity owners - and the distinct possibility that the company may pursue additional targeted acquisitions or eventually, another distribution of capital. 