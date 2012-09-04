FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates HUB International snr unsecured notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 5:03 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates HUB International snr unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'CCC+' senior unsecured debt rating to HUB International Ltd.'s $730 million
senior notes due 2018. The unsecured recovery rating is '6', indicating our
expectation for a negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default.

We expect total debt levels to increase negligibly (less than 2%) following 
the proposed transaction, as HUB will use proceeds of the $730 million notes 
issuance to refinance its 9% $305 million senior notes due in 2014 and its 
10.25% $395 million senior subordinated notes due in 2015, and to pay $30 
million in related fees and expenses. Accordingly, we expect financial 
leverage of approximately 6.8x as of June 30, 2012 (pro-forma for the $75 
million add-on term loan in August 2012) to remain relatively unchanged as a 
result of the notes issuance.

The proposed transaction qualitatively improves HUB's financial leverage by 
eliminating any near-term refinancing risk and extending its maturity profile. 
The company had also extended the maturity profile of its senior secured debt 
through an "amend and extend" as well as a refinancing transaction in 
second-quarter 2012. Following these actions and the currently proposed 
transaction, the company will not have any significant debt maturities until 
2016.

The counterparty credit rating on HUB reflects the company's weak credit 
protection measures, its low-quality balance sheet with negative tangible net 
worth, and the execution risk related to its debt-funded acquisition strategy. 
Somewhat offsetting these weaknesses are HUB's success in enhancing its 
competitive position through its acquisition strategy, its good earnings 
diversification within the brokerage arena, and a consistent history of 
favorable operating results and margins relative to peers.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008

RATINGS LIST
HUB International Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating              B/Stable/--

New Rating
HUB International Ltd.
 $730 Mil. Sr. Unsec. Notes Due 2018     CCC+
  Recovery Rating                        6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.