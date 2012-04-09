FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Industrial at 'BB/B'
#Market News
April 9, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Industrial at 'BB/B'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- The ratings reflect the Guatemala-based commercial bank's strong 	
business position; moderate capital and earnings, and risk position; adequate 	
liquidity; and average funding compared with other Guatemalan and Latin 	
American banks.	
     -- We are affirming our issuer credit ratings on BI at 'BB/B'.	
     -- The outlook remains negative, mirroring the sovereign ratings on 	
Guatemala and our expectation that the bank will maintain its current 	
performance but warn that a risk-adjusted capital ratio below 5%, might result 	
in a lower stand-alone credit profile, as we could lower our capital and 	
earnings assessment.	
     -- We could downgrade the bank if we downgraded Guatemala.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On April 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its issuer 	
credit ratings on Guatemala-based commercial bank Banco Industrial S.A. (BI) 	
at 'BB/B'. The outlook remained negative. The stand-alone credit profile 	
(SACP) remains unchanged at 'bb+'.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect BI's "strong" (as our criteria define it) business 	
position within the Guatemalan banking system, which in our view has a low 	
level of financial penetration, "moderate" capital and earnings, and 	
"moderate" risk position. Even though the bank relies on a stable and growing 	
customer deposit base, we believe it has a similar funding and liquidity 	
profile as the rest of the industry in Guatemala, resulting in "average" 	
funding and "adequate" liquidity. We limit the ratings on the bank by our 	
ratings on the Republic of Guatemala (foreign currency: BB/Negative/B; local 	
currency: BB+/Negative/B) because we believe it does not meet the conditions 	
our bank criteria specify for us to rate it higher than the sovereign.	
	
Our bank criteria use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's (BICRA) 	
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting 	
point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank 	
operating in Guatemala is 'bb+'. Our economic risk score of '7' on Guatemala 	
reflects its limited fiscal flexibility, stemming primarily from a low tax 	
base, likely higher debt over the next several years absent any measures to 	
strengthen tax revenue and boost GDP growth prospects, and very high credit 	
risk in the economy primarily because of high foreign-currency lending. Our 	
industry risk score of '5' is based on Guatemala's still-developing 	
regulatory, supervisory, and institutional framework; and its low competitive 	
risk because private banks dominate the Guatemalan banking system as a result 	
of a low market presence of nonbank finance companies. Despite a stable and 	
growing core customer deposit base, access to external funding is limited, and 	
the Guatemalan debt capital market remains undeveloped.	
	
We consider BI's market position as "strong," based on its rank as the largest 	
bank in Guatemala by far. As of December 2011, the unconsolidated bank had a 	
26% market share in loans and 26.3% in deposits in the Guatemalan banking 	
system. The bank has historically focused on commercial lending but intends to 	
expand in the retail segment to enhance its customer base and diversify its 	
business activity. This further supports our "strong" business position 	
assessment. As of December 2011, retail loans were barely 17% (including 	
mortgage, credit cards, auto loans, and personal loans) of the bank's total 	
loan portfolio, significantly lower than its targeted level of 30% within the 	
next three years. We believe BI will maintain its dominant position because it 	
has a strong franchise in the country. We consider management to be strong and 	
committed to delivering results, but we expect management will likely cope 	
with higher price competition. We expect the increase in the retail segment 	
could help the bank maintain its margins, if it is successful in its strategy. 	
We believe that achieving a higher proportion of retail loans in its loan 	
portfolio might take time.	
	
We asses the bank's capital and earnings as moderate, as we expect the 	
consolidated risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to remain at about 5.6% during 	
2012 and 2013. This expectation considers a 15% expansion of the loan 	
portfolio for 2012 and 13% for 2013, and a capital injection in 2012. During 	
2011, the loan portfolio grew by 16%, and dividend payouts also affected our 	
RAC ratio. Self-generated capital has been insufficient to maintain 	
capitalization, according to our methodology. We assess quality of capital and 	
earnings as moderate, mainly because the bank has significant hybrid capital 	
in its capital base: $35 million noncumulative capital notes due in 2068 out 	
of a paid-in capital of $516 million as of year-end 2011. We consider this 	
hybrid as having an "intermediate" equity content under our revised bank 	
hybrid criteria methodology (published Nov. 1, 2011), but the rest is paid-in 	
capital and retained earnings. Earnings are moderate in our view because the 	
earnings buffer is less than 1%; we expect this to improve slightly during 	
2012 and 2013 but to remain moderate. Core earnings to adjusted assets were 	
1.21% based on expenses related to branch openings, and the bank received no 	
extraordinary income, as compared with last year, when it benefited from VISA 	
equity sales. This year, we expect the bank will improve its core earnings to 	
adjusted assets slightly, on lower expenses.	
	
The moderate risk position considers BI's higher-than-peers dollarization of 	
its balance sheet (up to 44% as of December 2011), with a credit expansion 	
similar to the rest of the industry's, and comparatively lower complexity of 	
products. We the consider bank's risk profile in its loan portfolio as low, 	
with historically fewer losses than the industry's, which we expect it will 	
maintain in the medium term. We also factor into our risk position assessment 	
the fact that our RAC ratio doesn't capture the bank's market risks, because 	
Guatemala has no capital requirement for market risks. Nonetheless, we believe 	
the market risk exposure of the bank will likely be relatively low, 	
considering that its trading on a proprietary position is marginal. We expect 	
the bank to diversify its loan portfolio toward retail loans and loans outside 	
Guatemala, mainly El Salvador, from 2013 to 2014.	
	
Even though the bank relies on a stable and growing customer deposit base, it 	
has a similar funding profile as the rest of the industry, resulting in an 	
"average" assessment of funding. We consider its liquidity to be similar to 	
that of the rest of the system. The loans-to-deposits ratio has historically 	
been less than 80%, relying on a stable and ample deposit base. Growing 	
customer deposits underpin its funding base, which we expect to continue based 	
on its expansion plans. The bank also has diversified payment rights programs, 	
which represented 7.9% of its total deposits as of year-end 2011, and has 	
access to several interbank lines. In our opinion, BI enjoys sufficient 	
liquidity to support expected growth for 2012.	
	
Outlook	
Our outlook on BI is negative, mirroring that on Guatemala. We could lower the 	
ratings if we downgraded the sovereign. If we revised the outlook on the 	
sovereign to stable, we would do the same on BI.	
	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
                                      To                   From	
Issuer Credit Rating                  BB/Negative/B        BB/Negative/B	
	
SACP                                  bb+                  bb+	
  Anchor                              bb+                  bb+	
  Business Position                   Strong (+1)          Strong (+1)	
  Capital and Earnings                Moderate (0)         Moderate (0)	
  Risk Position                       Moderate (-1)        Moderate (-1)	
  Funding and Liquidity               Average              Average	
                                      and Adequate (0)     and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                               0                    0	
  GRE Support                         0                    0	
  Group Support                       0                    0	
  Sovereign Support                   0                    0	
	
Additional Factors                    -1                   -1	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 14, 2011	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Ratings Affirmed	
 	
Banco Industrial S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB/Negative/B	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BB/B	
 	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

