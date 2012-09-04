FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Versailles Commercial Paper purchase agreement
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Versailles Commercial Paper purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB-sf' rating for the Versailles
Commercial Paper LLC Credit Asset Purchase Agreement (CAPA).

The rating addresses the likelihood of Natixis Financial Products Inc., as the
CAPA provider, suffering a loss. Fitch's Portfolio Credit Model is used as a
primary analytical tool to maintain the rating. Each exposure to the CAPA is
input into the model to simulate a default of the credit exposures in the
portfolio, taking into account each exposure's estimated default probability and
correlation.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper', Nov. 30, 2011
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', May. 30, 2012
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', June 6, 2012.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.