TEXT-S&P affirms Claire's Stores notes after add-on
September 4, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Claire's Stores notes after add-on

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed
its 'B' rating, with a recovery rating of '2', on Claire's Stores Inc.'s senior
secured first-lien notes due 2019, following the company's announcement of an
add-on which brings the total amount to $1.1 billon. According to the company,
it plans to use the proceeds from the add-on first-lien notes to repay the term
loan B. (For the recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Claire's, to be
published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this
article.)

All other ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, 
remain unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the 
full analysis on Claire's, published Aug. 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST
Claire's Stores Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                   B-/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Claire's Stores Inc.
  $1.1 bil first-lien notes due 2019       B
   Recovery Rating                         2


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

