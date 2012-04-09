FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Discover Card Executive Note Trust A(2012-2)
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Discover Card Executive Note Trust A(2012-2)

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 9 - OVERVIEW	
     -- Discover Card Execution Note Trust's class A(2012-2) note issuance is 	
an ABS securitization backed by undivided investor interest in Discover Card 	
Master Trust I's series 2007-CC collateral certificate, which, in turn, is 	
collateralized by receivables generated from designated Discover Card 	
accounts. 	
     -- We assigned our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A(2012-2) 	
notes.	
     -- The preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of the 	
transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool 	
characteristics, among other factors.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to Discover Card Execution 	
Note Trust's $750 million class A(2012-2) DiscoverSeries notes.	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by 	
undivided investor interest in Discover Card Master Trust I's series 2007-CC 	
collateral certificate, which, in turn, is collateralized by receivables 	
generated from designated Discover Card accounts.	
	
The preliminary rating is based on information as of April 9, 2012. Subsequent 	
information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from 	
the preliminary rating.	
	
The preliminary rating reflects:	
     -- The 24.5% credit support provided by the subordinated class B, C, and 	
D notes, which we believe is likely sufficient to withstand the simultaneous 	
stresses we apply to our 5.5%-7.5% base-case loss rate, 16.5%-18.5% base-case 	
payment rate, 15.0%-17.0% base-case yield, and 1.0%-3.0% purchase rate 	
assumptions for the class A(2012-2) notes. In addition, we used stressed 	
excess spread and note interest rate assumptions to assess whether, in our 	
opinion, sufficient credit support is available for the class A(2012-2) notes. 	
All of the stress assumptions outlined above are based on our current criteria 	
and assumptions (for more information, see "General Methodology And 	
AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Presale: Discover Card Execution Note Trust - Class A(2012-2), 	
published April 9, 2012.	
     -- U.S. And Canada Credit Card Quality Index Report: Losses Remained 	
Stable Among U.S. Bankcards But Increased For Private-Label Cards In February, 	
published April 5, 2012.	
     -- March 29, 2012, Ratings Raised, Affirmed On U.S. Bankcard ABS From Six 	
Largest Issuers On Adjustments To Key Performance Variables, published March 	
29, 2012.	
     -- 28 Ratings Raised, 214 Affirmed On U.S. Bankcard ABS From Six Largest 	
Issuers, published March 29, 2012.	
     -- U.S. Economic Forecast: An Apple A Day Keeps Recessions Away, 	
published March 15, 2012.	
     -- Revised Bank Ratings Have No Impact On Related U.S. Credit Card ABS, 	
published Dec. 1, 2011.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The 	
Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries, published Nov. 29, 2011.	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 9, 2011.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card 	
ABS, published Sept. 14, 2011. 	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.	
     -- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card 	
Securitizations, published April 19, 2010.

