TEXT-S&P rates Discover Card Executive Note Trust A(2012-2)

April 9 - OVERVIEW -- Discover Card Execution Note Trust's class A(2012-2) note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by undivided investor interest in Discover Card Master Trust I's series 2007-CC collateral certificate, which, in turn, is collateralized by receivables generated from designated Discover Card accounts. -- We assigned our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A(2012-2) notes. -- The preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to Discover Card Execution Note Trust's $750 million class A(2012-2) DiscoverSeries notes. The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by undivided investor interest in Discover Card Master Trust I's series 2007-CC collateral certificate, which, in turn, is collateralized by receivables generated from designated Discover Card accounts. The preliminary rating is based on information as of April 9, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from the preliminary rating. The preliminary rating reflects: -- The 24.5% credit support provided by the subordinated class B, C, and D notes, which we believe is likely sufficient to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 5.5%-7.5% base-case loss rate, 16.5%-18.5% base-case payment rate, 15.0%-17.0% base-case yield, and 1.0%-3.0% purchase rate assumptions for the class A(2012-2) notes. In addition, we used stressed excess spread and note interest rate assumptions to assess whether, in our opinion, sufficient credit support is available for the class A(2012-2) notes. All of the stress assumptions outlined above are based on our current criteria and assumptions (for more information, see "General Methodology And Assumptions