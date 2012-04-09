TEXT-S&P rates August Cayman Intermediate Holdco

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9 - Overview	
     -- August Cayman Intermediate Holdco Inc. (Schrader) is being acquired by 	
Madison Dearborn Partners from Pinafore Holdings B.V. (Tomkins) for $505 	
million in a leveraged buyout.	
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to August 	
Cayman Intermediate Holdco Inc.; our preliminary 'B' to the proposed $265 	
million first-lien debt; and preliminary 'B-' to the proposed $100 million 	
second-lien debt. The borrowers are August Lux U.K. Holding Company and August 	
U.S. Holding Company.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Schrader can 	
achieve positive discretionary cash flow in 2012, given the relatively 	
favorable trends in its end-markets, partly driven by legislation. 	
Rating Action	
On April 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'B' corporate credit rating to August Cayman Intermediate Holdco Inc. The 	
rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 	
issue-level ratings of 'B' to the senior secured debt (preliminary recovery 	
rating '3') and 'B-' to the second-lien term loan (preliminary recovery rating 	
'5'). The preliminary '3' and preliminary '5' recovery ratings reflect our 	
expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) and modest (10%-30%) recovery, 	
respectively, of principal in the event of default. 	
	
Our final ratings will depend on receipt and satisfactory review of all final 	
transaction documentation. Accordingly, the preliminary rating should not be 	
construed as evidence of a final rating. If we do not receive final 	
documentation within a reasonable time frame, or if final documentation 	
departs from materials reviewed, we reserve the right to withdraw or revise 	
our rating.	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect what we consider to be Schrader's "weak" business risk 	
profile, reflecting its exposure to cyclical auto production levels--limited 	
scale and product diversity--somewhat offset by growth prospects supported by 	
regulatory requirements, and its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, 	
given leverage expectations between 4.5x to 5.0x, with limited positive free 	
cash flow generation prospects over the next two years. 	
	
Schrader manufactures tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), fluid control 	
components, and tire hardware and accessories, primarily for the light vehicle 	
automotive end-markets. 	
	
The proposed $505 million leveraged buyout (LBO) transaction announced by 	
Madison Dearborn Partners, the private-equity sponsor, would be financed with 	
equity of $205 million and proposed debt of $365 million including $230 	
million first lien term loan, $100 million second lien term loan and an 	
undrawn $35 million revolver.	
	
Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate leverage of over 4.5x, expected to 	
remain in the 4.5x-5.0x range, because we do not incorporate any meaningful 	
EBITDA expansion over the next two years. We do not incorporate any large 	
debt-financed acquisitions or a significant dividend payout to the sponsors in 	
our base case, but we expect its financial policies to be aggressive given its 	
private-equity ownership structure, which is likely to preclude sustained 	
deleveraging. 	
	
We expect cash flow generation prospects to remain modest over the next two 	
years; given that potentially sluggish growth in end markets will limit any 	
significant margin expansion till 2013. Beyond 2013, we expect revenue growth 	
to accelerate given TPMS related legislation, especially in Europe. Even with 	
regulatory requirements, the level of cash generation is highly sensitive to 	
future production, which could eventually be volatile, in our view.	
	
In our opinion, Schrader's EBITDA margin is fair by industry standards, partly 	
driven by its market share and vertical integration capabilities. We believe 	
continued success in sustaining single-sourced contracts with key customers 	
will be critical to the maintenance of margins around current levels. Given 	
that Schrader has operated as an independent business throughout previously 	
under Tomkins, in our base-case scenario we do not expect significant 	
incremental standalone costs going forward. Still, we expect some costs to 	
inevitability rise, and higher commodity costs and demand weakness in Europe 	
during 2012 and perhaps 2013 remain risks. 	
	
Given its somewhat limited geographic diversity, with North America and Europe 	
comprising most of its 2011 sales, respectively, we assume Schrader's revenue 	
growth in 2012 and 2013 will be determined by the pace of stabilizing auto 	
production in North America and the extent of a slowdown in Europe. Sales in 	
North America (about two-third if Schrader's 2011 revenue) have begun 2012 	
stronger than we anticipated and although production improved nearly 23% 	
during the first two months of 2012 (mostly on Japanese restocking), we 	
believe the production growth rate will moderate in 2012 and 2013, but remain 	
in the mid- to high-single-digit area. In Europe (about 21% of revenues) our 	
base-case outlook assumes that light-vehicle sales will decline more 	
significantly in 2012 than in 2011 (which was the fourth consecutive year of 	
European decline). 	
	
Also, in our view, the potential risk remains for OEMs to begin pursuing a 	
dual sourcing strategy and developing or acquiring related technologies (given 	
relatively low barriers to entry compared to some other auto supply segments). 	
These risks are offset for now by the company's dominant market share as we 	
believe Schrader is well placed to benefit from the continued adoption of 	
safety and emissions (fuel economy) driven TPMS legislation primarily in North 	
America and Europe. We also believe the company has reasonable longer-term 	
growth prospects, given the potential to service the aftermarket for its 	
sensors.	
	
Our economists currently forecast U.S. GDP growing modestly in 2012 and 2013. 	
We expect unemployment will continue to be high, at above 8.0% for both years. 	
Considering these economic assumptions, and some potential legislation driven 	
growth in 2013, our forecast for Schrader' operating performance over the next 	
two years incorporates:	
     -- Sales growth in the low-mid-single-digit area in 2012 and 2013, with 	
several end markets growing slightly above our GDP growth rate estimates in 	
these years.	
     -- Adjusted EBITDA margin should remain around the 15%-16% level, 	
incorporating pricing pressure from customers to limit any significant margin 	
expansion.	
     -- Free cash flow to debt should remain in the low single digits, because 	
of increasing capital expenditure requirements to meet legislation-driven 	
growth beyond 2014.	
	
Overall, we believe there is a reasonable cushion built in Schrader's credit 	
metrics under our base case for the 'B' rating; this partly alleviates the 	
risks of its relatively narrow product profile, limited geographic diversity 	
and modest cash generation prospects. 	
	
Liquidity	
Schrader's liquidity is adequate under our criteria. We believe the company's 	
liquidity profile should provide sufficient operating flexibility to manage 	
through the potential of a more modest general economic recovery than 	
currently expected. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity include:	
     -- We expect coverage of sources to uses over the next 12 to 18 months to 	
be above 1.2x.	
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops by 15%.	
     -- We expect Schrader to maintain sufficient headroom, with over 15% 	
cushion on covenants, although some tightness is possible in early 2013 if 	
volumes start to decline rather than improve or stay flat.	
     -- Schrader likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, 	
low-probability events.	
	
We expect Schrader to maintain minimal cash balances, with an $35 million 	
revolver balance at the close of transaction that we assume will be mostly 	
undrawn, and offers adequate flexibility to potentially finance working 	
capital (15%-18% of sales) if internal cash generation is insufficient. 	
	
The company faces no significant debt maturities over the near term as $230 	
million term loan will mature in 2018 with annual amortization of just $2.3 	
million and no other debt maturities till 2017 when its revolver matures, 	
followed by 2019 (maturity of its $100 million second lien debt). 	
	
Without a large, targeted acquisition, our base case assumes these sources 	
adequately cover cash outflows, including somewhat higher year-over-year 	
capital expenditure requirements and modest working capital swings.	
	
Recovery analysis	
Please see our recovery report on August Cayman Intermediate Holdco Inc. 	
(Schrader), to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's leverage 	
will be about 4.5x-5.0x over the next 12 months, with modest cash flow 	
generation prospects for debt reduction given potentially sluggish growth in 	
its end-markets limiting any significant margin expansion.	
	
We could raise the ratings if we believed that Schrader could sustain FOCF of 	
about $15 million to $20 million to repay borrowings under its proposed debt 	
facilities, and allow for sustainable liquidity (cash and availability under 	
its revolver) of about $30 million-$40 million with a sustained pattern of 	
leverage approaching 4.0x or less. We estimate that EBITDA would need to reach 	
about $85 million for this to occur, perhaps through greater volume growth or 	
margin expansion than we assume. 	
	
We could lower our rating if FOCF turned negative for consecutive quarters, 	
which would reduce liquidity. For example, we estimate that if gross margins 	
(excluding depreciation and amortization) fall by more than 200 basis points 	
in 2012, while revenue growth and working capital performance are less 	
favorable than we expect, the company could begin to use cash and need to 	
borrow more under its revolver. We could also lower the ratings if the 	
company's leverage were to increase well above 5.0x because of 	
shareholder-driven actions such as a debt-financed acquisition or a dividend 	
to the new sponsors.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component 	
Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009	
     -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
August Cayman Intermediate Holdco, Inc	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B(prelim)/Stable/--        	
	
August US Holding Company, Inc	
 Senior Secured                         B(prelim)	
  Recovery rating                       3(prelim)	
Senior Secured                          B-(prelim)	
  Recovery rating                       5(prelim)	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

