TEXT - S&P rates Catalent Pharma Solutions

Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned ratings to Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.'s proposed $250 million senior notes. We rated the notes 'B' (one notch below the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of default. The 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Catalent remain unchanged. The company intends to use proceeds from the new notes to repay a portion of the borrowings under its existing higher coupon $619.1 million senior payment-in-kind (PIK) notes, which we also rate 'B'. The rating reflects Catalent's "highly leveraged" (under Standard & Poor's criteria) financial risk profile, characterized by adjusted leverage that we expect to be sustained at over 6x over the next year and funds from operations to total debt in the high-single digits. The ratings also reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile: Catalent has a leading position in the outsourced pharmaceutical manufacturing space, business scale and diversity, and long-term contractual arrangements, promoting business stability. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Catalent, published May 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc. $250 mil senior nts B Recovery Rating 5