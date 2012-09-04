FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P rates Catalent Pharma Solutions
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P rates Catalent Pharma Solutions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
ratings to Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.'s proposed $250 million senior notes.
We rated the notes 'B' (one notch below the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the
company) with a recovery rating of '5', indicating our expectation of modest
(10%-30%) recovery in the event of default. The 'B+' corporate credit rating and
stable outlook on Catalent remain unchanged. The company intends to use proceeds
from the new notes to repay a portion of the borrowings under its existing
higher coupon $619.1 million senior payment-in-kind (PIK) notes, which we also
rate 'B'. 

The rating reflects Catalent's "highly leveraged" (under Standard & Poor's 
criteria) financial risk profile, characterized by adjusted leverage that we 
expect to be sustained at over 6x over the next year and funds from operations 
to total debt in the high-single digits. The ratings also reflect the 
company's "satisfactory" business risk profile: Catalent has a leading 
position in the outsourced pharmaceutical manufacturing space, business scale 
and diversity, and long-term contractual arrangements, promoting business 
stability. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the 
summary analysis on Catalent, published May 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity 
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                  B+/Stable/--

New Ratings

Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.
 $250 mil senior nts                      B
   Recovery Rating                        5

