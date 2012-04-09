FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises 5 BlackRock Fund Advisors exchange-traded funds
April 9, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises 5 BlackRock Fund Advisors exchange-traded funds

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it raised its fund
credit quality ratings on five BlackRock Fund Advisors (BFA) funds and raised
its fund volatility rating on one of the funds (see the ratings list).	
	
We raised the credit quality ratings on the iShares Global Inflation-Linked 	
Bond Fund, the iShares International Inflation-Linked Bond Fund, the iShares 	
S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, and the iShares 	
S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund because the funds eliminated 	
their exposure to Greek bonds. This exposure had negatively affected the 	
funds' overall credit quality, and the elimination of this exposure has 	
strengthened the funds' credit profiles. The Hellenic Republic was similarly 	
removed as an eligible investment for the funds' underlying indices.	
	
We raised the credit quality and volatility ratings on the iShares(r) 2012 S&P 	
AMT-Free Municipal Series because of the fund's increased aggregate exposures 	
to higher-rated issues with shorter maturities. The fund seeks investment 	
results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before 	
fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2012 Index. The 	
underlying index measures the performance of investment-grade U.S. municipal 	
bonds maturing in 2012. All bonds in the fund will mature by August 2012, and, 	
as a result, the duration of the fund and the volatility of the returns have 	
decreased.	
	
Each of the iShares funds listed above uses a passive management strategy 	
designed to track the total return performance of the underlying indices. The 	
funds are among the more than 215 investment portfolios of the iShares Trust. 	
The Trust was organized as a Delaware statutory trust on Dec. 16, 1999, and is 	
authorized to have multiple series or portfolios. The Trust is an open-end 	
management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 	
1940 as amended. The offering of the Trust's shares is registered under the 	
Securities Act of 1933 as amended. The shares of the Trust are listed and 	
traded at market prices on national securities exchanges.	
	
BlackRock Fund Advisors (BFA), the funds' investment adviser, is a subsidiary 	
of BlackRock Inc. As of Dec. 31, 2011, BlackRock Inc. and its affiliates 	
provided investment advisory services for estimated assets of $3.513 trillion. 	
State Street Bank & Trust Co. is the administrator, custodian, and transfer 	
agent for the funds. BlackRock Investments LLC, a subsidiary of BlackRock 	
Inc., is the funds' distributor.  	
	
Our fund credit quality ratings, identified by the 'f' subscript, reflect the 	
level of protection a fund provides against losses from credit defaults. The 	
credit quality ratings scale ranges from 'AAAf' (extremely strong protection 	
against losses from credit defaults) to 'CCCf' (extremely vulnerable to losses 	
from credit defaults). The ratings from 'AAf' to 'CCCf' may be modified by the 	
addition of a plus (+) or minus (-) sign to show relative standing within the 	
major rating categories.	
	
Our fund volatility ratings, identified by the 'S' scale, are based on our 	
current opinion of a fixed-income fund's sensitivity to changing market 	
conditions, relative to a portfolio made up of government securities and 	
denominated in the base currency of the fund. The volatility ratings are based 	
on a scale from 'S1' (lowest sensitivity) to 'S6' (highest sensitivity). 	
Volatility ratings evaluate sensitivity to factors such as interest rate 	
movements, credit risk, and liquidity.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Fund Credit Quality Rating Criteria, Feb. 2, 2007	
     -- Fund Volatility Rating Criteria, Feb. 2, 2007	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Upgraded	
                                          To          From	
 iShares Global Inflation-Linked Bond Fund	
  Credit Quality And Volatility Ratings   Af/S4       BBBf/S4	
	
 iShares International Inflation-Linked Bond Fund	
  Credit Quality And Volatility Ratings   A-f/S4      BBf/S4	
	
 iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund	
  Credit Quality And Volatility Ratings   A-f/S4      BBf/S4	
	
 iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund	
  Credit Quality And Volatility Ratings   A-f/S4      BBf/S4	
	
 iShares(r) 2012 S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series	
  Credit Quality And Volatility Ratings   AAAf/S1+    A+f/S1	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

