TEXT-S&P raises 5 BlackRock Fund Advisors exchange-traded funds

April 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it raised its fund credit quality ratings on five BlackRock Fund Advisors (BFA) funds and raised its fund volatility rating on one of the funds (see the ratings list). We raised the credit quality ratings on the iShares Global Inflation-Linked Bond Fund, the iShares International Inflation-Linked Bond Fund, the iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, and the iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund because the funds eliminated their exposure to Greek bonds. This exposure had negatively affected the funds' overall credit quality, and the elimination of this exposure has strengthened the funds' credit profiles. The Hellenic Republic was similarly removed as an eligible investment for the funds' underlying indices. We raised the credit quality and volatility ratings on the iShares(r) 2012 S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series because of the fund's increased aggregate exposures to higher-rated issues with shorter maturities. The fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2012 Index. The underlying index measures the performance of investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds maturing in 2012. All bonds in the fund will mature by August 2012, and, as a result, the duration of the fund and the volatility of the returns have decreased. Each of the iShares funds listed above uses a passive management strategy designed to track the total return performance of the underlying indices. The funds are among the more than 215 investment portfolios of the iShares Trust. The Trust was organized as a Delaware statutory trust on Dec. 16, 1999, and is authorized to have multiple series or portfolios. The Trust is an open-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 as amended. The offering of the Trust's shares is registered under the Securities Act of 1933 as amended. The shares of the Trust are listed and traded at market prices on national securities exchanges. BlackRock Fund Advisors (BFA), the funds' investment adviser, is a subsidiary of BlackRock Inc. As of Dec. 31, 2011, BlackRock Inc. and its affiliates provided investment advisory services for estimated assets of $3.513 trillion. State Street Bank & Trust Co. is the administrator, custodian, and transfer agent for the funds. BlackRock Investments LLC, a subsidiary of BlackRock Inc., is the funds' distributor. Our fund credit quality ratings, identified by the 'f' subscript, reflect the level of protection a fund provides against losses from credit defaults. The credit quality ratings scale ranges from 'AAAf' (extremely strong protection against losses from credit defaults) to 'CCCf' (extremely vulnerable to losses from credit defaults). The ratings from 'AAf' to 'CCCf' may be modified by the addition of a plus (+) or minus (-) sign to show relative standing within the major rating categories. Our fund volatility ratings, identified by the 'S' scale, are based on our current opinion of a fixed-income fund's sensitivity to changing market conditions, relative to a portfolio made up of government securities and denominated in the base currency of the fund. The volatility ratings are based on a scale from 'S1' (lowest sensitivity) to 'S6' (highest sensitivity). Volatility ratings evaluate sensitivity to factors such as interest rate movements, credit risk, and liquidity. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Fund Credit Quality Rating Criteria, Feb. 2, 2007 -- Fund Volatility Rating Criteria, Feb. 2, 2007 RATINGS LIST Upgraded To From iShares Global Inflation-Linked Bond Fund Credit Quality And Volatility Ratings Af/S4 BBBf/S4 iShares International Inflation-Linked Bond Fund Credit Quality And Volatility Ratings A-f/S4 BBf/S4 iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund Credit Quality And Volatility Ratings A-f/S4 BBf/S4 iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund Credit Quality And Volatility Ratings A-f/S4 BBf/S4 iShares(r) 2012 S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series Credit Quality And Volatility Ratings AAAf/S1+ A+f/S1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.