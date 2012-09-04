FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on 34 U.S. Alt-A, negatively amortizing loans
September 4, 2012 / 8:03 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on 34 U.S. Alt-A, negatively amortizing loans

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 4 - OVERVIEW
     -- We reviewed 207 ratings from 34 RMBS transactions issued between 2004 
and 2006 and backed by U.S. Alternative-A and negatively amortizing mortgage 
loans.
     -- We lowered our ratings on 84 classes (50 of them more than three 
notches), raised our ratings on eight classes (four of them more than three 
notches), affirmed our ratings on 103 classes, and removed our ratings on 12 
classes.
     -- The downgrades were primarily driven by increased losses due to an 
increase in our default and loss multiples at higher rating levels, our 
default frequency for reperforming loans, and our increased roll-rates for 30- 
and 60-day delinquent loans. 
     -- The upgrades were primarily driven by the fact that the related 
transactions failed their cumulative loss triggers, which locked out any 
principal payments to lower-rated subordinate classes and prevented credit 
support erosion for such classes.
     -- The affirmations for classes with ratings above 'CCC' reflect their 
relatively senior position regarding payment priority along with our opinion 
that the projected credit support for these classes will remain sufficient to 
cover the revised projected losses.
     -- We previously placed 121 of the affected ratings on CreditWatch 
following our criteria update, which such CreditWatch placements are now being 
resolved.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 4, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today lowered its ratings on 84 classes from 31 U.S. residential 
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions and removed 59 of them from 
CreditWatch with negative implications and 19 of them from CreditWatch with 
developing implications. We also raised our ratings on eight classes from five 
transactions and removed five of them from CreditWatch with positive 
implications and three of them from CreditWatch developing. We also affirmed 
our ratings on 103 classes from 31 transactions and removed 17 of them from 
CreditWatch negative, six from CreditWatch developing, and four from 
CreditWatch positive. We also withdrew our ratings on 12 classes from 11 
transactions and removed eight of them from CreditWatch negative based on our 
interest-only criteria.

The complete CreditWatch list is available in "U.S. RMBS Classes Affected By 
The Sept. 4, 2012, Rating Actions," published today on RatingsDirect on the 
Global Credit Portal. The list is also available on Standard & Poor's Web 
site, atThe transactions in this review were issued between 2004 and 2006 and are 
backed by adjustable- and fixed-rate Alternative-A (Alt-A) and negatively 
amortizing (Neg-am) mortgage loans secured primarily by first liens on one- to 
four-family residential properties.

On Aug. 15, 2012, we placed our ratings on 121 classes from all 34 
transactions within this review on CreditWatch negative, positive or 
developing, along with ratings from a group of other RMBS securities due to 
the implementation of our recently revised criteria for surveilling pre-2009 
U.S. RMBS ratings (see "Methodology And Assumptions: U.S. RMBS Surveillance 
