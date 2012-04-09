FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Genesis Funding Ltd, Aircraft Lease Securitisation II
April 9, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Genesis Funding Ltd, Aircraft Lease Securitisation II

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 9 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on Genesis Funding Ltd.'s class G-1 notes and 	
Aircraft Lease Securitisation II's (ALS II's) class A-1 and A-2 notes.	
     -- The two transactions are aircraft ABS collateralized primarily by the 	
lease revenue and sale proceeds from a portfolio of commercial aircraft.	
     -- The affirmations reflect the aircraft portfolios' qualities, the 	
transactions' projected cash flows, the overcollateralization available to the 	
notes, the transactions' legal structures, liquidity facilities, interest rate 	
hedges, and the servicer's demonstrated servicing ability.	
	
	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today affirmed its ratings on Genesis Funding Ltd.'s (Genesis's) class G-1 	
notes and Aircraft Lease Securitisation II Ltd.'s (ALS II's) class A-1 and A-2 	
notes (see list). ALS II's outlooks remain stable. Both transactions are 	
aircraft asset-backed securities (ABS) collateralized primarily by the lease 	
revenues and sale proceeds from a portfolio of commercial aircraft.	
	
The affirmed ratings reflect our opinion of:	
     -- The aircraft collaterals' value and quality;	
     -- The transactions' payment structures and cash flow mechanics;	
     -- The overcollateralization available to the rated notes;	
     -- The transactions' legal structures;	
     -- The liquidity facilities;	
     -- The interest rate hedges; and	
     -- The servicer's (AerCap Ireland's) demonstrated servicing ability.	
	
	
ALS II's aircraft portfolio consists of 30 brand-new Airbus A320 family 	
aircraft (the oldest of which was manufactured in 2007). The class A-1 and A-2 	
notes are pari passu and are receiving turbo payments.	
	
Genesis's class G-1 notes have benefited from larger principal pay-downs since 	
the December 2011 payment date. Before then, the transaction documents had 	
been limiting the amount of principal paid to the class G-1 notes to $1 	
million per period.	
	
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings 	
currently assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement 	
available to support them and will take rating actions as it deems necessary.	
	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
	
Genesis Funding Ltd. 	
Class         Rating	
G-1           A- (sf)	
	
Aircraft Lease Securitisation II Ltd.	
Class         Rating	
A-1           A+ (sf)/Stable	
A-2           A+ (sf)/Stable

