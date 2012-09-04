FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms BBVA Panama 'BBB-/A-3' ratings
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms BBVA Panama 'BBB-/A-3' ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- BBVA Panama maintained its growth strategy and we continue considering 
the bank as a moderately strategically important subsidiary to BBVA group
. 
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on the bank.  
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the bank will 
maintain a moderate business position and adequate capital and earnings levels.


Rating Action
On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' 
long-term and 'A-3' short-term ratings on BBVA Panama S.A. y Subsidiarias 
(BBVA Panama). The outlook is stable.
 
Rationale 
The issuer credit ratings on BBVA Panama reflect the bank's "moderate" 
business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, 
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. The ratings also reflect our view 
of the bank's status as a "moderately strategic" subsidiary to its parent, 
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; BBB+/Negative/A-2), according to 
Standard & Poor's group methodology.

Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to 
determine a bank's anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP), the starting 
point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR).  Our anchor SACP for a 
commercial bank operating only in Panama is 'bbb-'. Our economic risk score 
for Panama is '6', reflecting high debt levels somewhat offset by strong 
economic conditions and a good payment culture, which are mitigating credit 
risk, as demonstrated by the low amount of nonperforming loans even in 
downturns. In addition, residential real estate prices, which are banks' main 
exposure, have shown limited volatility. Our industry risk score for Panama is 
'5', reflecting our view that supervision practices still lag behind 
international standards because the method for calculating capital 
requirements does not account for all risks that banks in Panama face. In 
addition, Panama lacks a lender of last resort. However, banks rely on 
deposits for liquidity, and we think deposits will remain a major funding 
source because we expect authorities to develop a deeper market-funding 
structure and a fund to protect the financial system in the medium term. We 
classify Panama as "supportive uncertain" because the large banks in the 
country are difficult to support.

We consider BBVA Panama to be a "moderately strategic" subsidiary to its 
parent and incorporate factors such as BBVA's full ownership of its Panamanian 
subsidiary and integration of the subsidiary's operations with its business 
strategy for the region and risk management practices. As a result, the issuer 
credit rating ratings on BBVA Panama include one notch of support over its 
SACP of "bb+."

We view BBVA Panama's business position as "moderate," as a result of its 
moderate market share and business stability amid aggressive competition in 
the Panamanian banking system. During the past three years, the bank has been 
struggling to maintain its market share, as some local banks exerted pressures 
on net interest margins and relaxed underwriting standards. As of June 30, 
2012, BBVA Panama held a 5.3% loan market share in the national banking 
system, down from 5.8% as of the end of 2011 and 6.4% as of the end of 2010. 
These declines in market share resulted from its slower pace in loan 
origination than for the financial system. BBVA Panama, however, has 
maintained satisfactory management practices and conservative underwriting 
standards, which, in our opinion, partially offset the bank's moderate 
business stability. We do not expect BBVA Panama to relax its pricing or 
underwriting standards. Consequently, we believe the bank will continue to 
face challenges to maintain its market share for the next 18 months.

In our view, BBVA Panama's capital and earnings are "adequate," due to 
adequate capitalization levels and satisfactory earnings capacity. We expect 
our forecasted risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to average about 9.8% over 
the next 18 months. We estimate BBVA Panama's earnings buffer to about 115 
basis points (bps), which represents a fairly adequate coverage for normalized 
credit losses. In addition, we expect the bank's core earnings over adjusted 
assets to remain at about 1.6% over the next two years, compared with 1.65% in 
2011 and 2% in prior due to continued competitive pressures.

BBVA Panama's risk position is "adequate," based on the bank's conservative 
growth plans, good origination policies, and absence of complex products. 
These factors offset certain client portfolio and deposit concentration. We 
are not expecting the bank to enter into new business lines or relax its 
pricing or origination policies to achieve higher growth rates, given the 
bank's conservative strategy and long track record of maintaining a relatively 
low-risk business profile. During the past few quarters, the bank's asset 
quality has deteriorated: nonperforming loans (NPL) over customer loans ratio 
rose to 2% as of June 2012 from 1.5% as of the end of December 2011 and 0.9% 
as of the end of December 2010. This deterioration responds to single 
exposures and we expect a recovery in metrics in the coming months.

We assess the bank's funding as "average" because it finances most of its 
operations with deposits, which is in line with the characteristics of 
Panama's banking system. Core deposits represented 85% of its total funding as 
of the end of June 2012. However, BBVA Panama's total loans to customer 
deposits have averaged 111% for the past three years, which is higher than the 
banking system's average. We expect the bank's ratios to remain stable over 
the next 18 months, given the relatively high availability of liquidity in 
Panama and our expectation that the bank's portfolio growth plans will remain 
moderate.

BBVA Panama's liquidity is "adequate," which is an industry standard; most of 
Panama's banks keep close track of their liquidity gaps and maintain adequate 
liquid assets. As of June 30, 2012, the bank's liquid assets (cash plus 
investments available for sale accounting only government investments as 
liquid assets) represented 25.7% of the deposit base, compared with the 28.9% 
average in the past three fiscal years. This decline in liquidity is related 
to an specific decrease in deposits, expecting a gradual recovery in the 
coming quarters.

Outlook 
The outlook is stable and reflects our expectations that the bank will 
maintain a moderate business position in the local market, adequate funding 
and liquidity levels, and adequate capital and earnings. We expect the RAC 
ratio to average 9.8% over the next 18 months, which incorporates assumptions 
of moderate loan growth rates (of less than 7% on average over the next two 
years). A downgrade is possible if the parent's capacity to support the bank's 
operations and/or if we perceive that the parent is reducing its support. 
Rating upside is limited at this point and would depend on a significant 
consolidation in business position or in an improvement in the banking 
industry risk in the country. 

Ratings Score Snapshot
Lead Bank Rating              BBB-/Stable/A-3
SACP                          bb+
 Anchor                       bbb-
 Business Position            Moderate (-1)
 Capital and Earnings         Adequate (0)
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)
 Funding And Liquidity        Average and Adequate (0)

Support                       1
 GRE Support                  0
 Group Support                1
 Sovereign Support            0

Additional Factors            0

Related Criteria And Research 
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Panama) S.A. y Subsidiaria
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Stable/A-3

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

