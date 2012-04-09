TEXT-Fitch corrects Prudential Asset Resources servicer report

April 9 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Prudential Asset Resources -- AmendedNEW YORK, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a corrected servicer report for Prudential Asset Resources. The original report, dated Oct. 18, 2011, contained an error which misstated Prudential Asset Resource's special servicer rating. The correct rating is 'CSS2-' and was affirmed on Sept. 19, 2011 as stated in Fitch's press release issued on the same date. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and