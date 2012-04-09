FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch corrects Prudential Asset Resources servicer report
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 10:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch corrects Prudential Asset Resources servicer report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Prudential Asset Resources --
AmendedNEW YORK, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a corrected servicer 	
report for Prudential Asset Resources. The original report, dated Oct. 18, 2011,	
contained an error which misstated Prudential Asset Resource's special servicer 	
rating. The correct rating is 'CSS2-' and was affirmed on Sept. 19, 2011 as 	
stated in Fitch's press release issued on the same date.  	
	
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:	
	
Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 	
	
Applicable Criteria and

