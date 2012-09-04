FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises Empresa de Energia de Bogota ratings
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 4, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Empresa de Energia de Bogota ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Colombia-based EEB has improved its business risk profile through 
increased geographic and sector diversification.
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on EEB to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EEB's growth strategy 
will continue to support its profitability and lead to stronger cash flows and 
key financial ratios.
Rating Action
On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 
credit rating on Colombia-based Empresa de Energia de Bogota S. A. E. S. P.
 (EEB) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' rating on EEB's senior unsecured debt 
due 2021.

Rationale
The upgrade reflects the company's improved business profile, given the 
successful diversification of its core operations in several countries in the 
region, including Peru and Colombia, which have investment-grade sovereign 
credit ratings with positive outlooks. These countries' improved fiscal and 
macroeconomic conditions could potentially aid EEB's growth strategy, 
particularly in its natural gas transportation and electricity generation 
assets. In our view, EEB's consolidation of its business strategy and 
geographical outreach will result in continued top-line growth and strong and 
stable profitability. We believe this will lead to stronger cash-flow 
generation and improved key financial ratios.

The rating on EEB reflects its 'bbb-' stand-alone credit risk profile (SACP), 
which considers our "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" 
financial risk profile assessments. The rating on EEB also reflects our 
opinion that there is a high likelihood that the city of Bogota, Bogota 
Distrito Capital (BBB-/Stable/--), would provide timely and sufficient 
extraordinary support to EEB in the event of financial distress, given current 
links between the two entities. In accordance with our criteria for 
government-related entities, the government's support is based on our 
assessment of EEB's important role as Bogota's integrated energy provider, its 
very strong link with the government due to its majority shareholder position 
(76.3%), and the city's influence on the company's strategic and business 
plans.

The rating on EEB's senior unsecured debt reflects its structural 
subordination relative to the company's priority liabilities at the subsidiary 
level.

EEB's highly profitable natural gas transportation and hydro-power generation 
and distribution units are due to growing electricity and natural gas demand 
and the company's efficient operating performance. EEB has reported attractive 
consolidated EBITDA plus dividends margins around 65%, and we expect that the 
organic growth in EEB's gas transportation business through its consolidated 
subsidiary Transportadora de Gas Internacional S. A. E.S.P. (TGI; 
BB/Positive/--) will result in EBITDA plus dividends margins that are in line 
with its historical trend. In addition, the gas transportation business 
provides a high degree of stability and predictability to EEB's consolidated 
revenues, as more than half of its consolidated revenue base comes from 
fixed-capacity payments with an average maturity of 10 years. Also, the 
transportation segment's contribution to EBITDA would partially mitigate the 
revenue volatility of the cyclical or seasonal hydro-power generation segment. 
Finally, as the natural gas transportation segment moves forward in its 
strategy of expanding by 56%, EEB will rely less on dividend payments from its 
non-controlling companies, Emgesa S.A. E.S.P. (BBB-/Stable/--) and Codensa 
S.A. E.S.P. (not rated).

EEB's financial performance has been in line with our expectations. According 
to our calculations, for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, EEB posted 
EBITDA-plus-dividends interest coverage, total debt-to-EBITDA plus dividends, 
and FFO-plus-dividends to total debt of 5.7x, 2.5x, and 27%. For the 12 months 
ended June 30, 2012, EEB posted revenues plus dividends of Columbian Pesos 
(COP) 2,194,697 million, 26.9% higher than for the same period of 2011. For 
the same 12 months, EEB posted EBITDA plus dividends margin of 64.6%, which 
compares favorably with 63.1% posted for the same period of last year. The 
EBITDA increase was due to operating income growth amid optimization of EEC's 
electricity distribution business, the execution of the natural gas 
distribution (Calidda) project's expansion plan (which saw a doubling of 
customers in the past year), and the start of operations of Cusiana. As a 
result of the consolidation of recently acquired assets, we expect the company 
to report EBITDA-plus-dividends interest coverage, total debt-to-EBITDA plus 
dividends, and FFO-plus-dividends to total debt of approximately 6.0x, 2.3x, 
and 27% by 2012 year-end and 7.0x, 2.1x, and 31%, respectively, by year-end 
2013. These ratios don't include the debt of EEB's uncontrolled subsidiaries. 
In addition, we expect capital expenditures to be high in the next couple of 
years for EEB as a group (US$567 million for 2012 and US$510 million for 
2013), given TGI's, Trecsa's, Contugas', and Calidda's expansion and some 
other minor projects. We expect that the company will finance its expansion 
strategy and future capital expenditures mainly through its internal cash flow 
generation and the proceeds raised in its October 2011 equity issuance. In our 
view, an asset acquisition via equity reflects a moderate financial policy and 
suggests a more consistent commitment to credit quality.
 
Liquidity
We assess the company's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, based on 
the following assumptions:

     -- We expect free operating cash flow to exceed US$450 million in 2012 
and to be approximately US$500 million in 2013.
     -- We believe the company will mainly finance its natural gas and 
electricity capital investment plans for 2012-2013 with its own cash flow and 
available credit facilities.
     -- In our view, the tenor of EEB's debt maturity profile mitigates short- 
and medium-term refinancing risks. The next major maturity is in 2021.

As of June 30, 2012, the company reported cash and short-term investments of 
approximately US$334.9 million, which compares favorably with short-term debt 
of US$130 million.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EEB will continue to 
consolidate its expansion strategy. We project that the company will maintain 
EBITDA plus dividends margin of above 65%.

An improvement in EEB's credit quality could occur due to strong financial 
performance relative to our expectations and an improvement in the rating of 
its controlling shareholder. However, highly debt-financed expansions that 
cause the company's financial risk profile to deteriorate and pressure its 
liquidity, resulting in consolidated debt-to-EBITDA of more than 4.0x and 
FFO-to-interest coverage of less than 3.0x, could lead us to lower the rating.
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Enhanced Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Government-Related 
Entities, June 29, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
                                             To              From
Empresa de Energia de Bogota S. A. E. S. P.
 Corporate Credit Rating                     BBB-/Stable/--  BB+/Positive/--

Ratings Affirmed

Empresa de Energia de Bogota S. A. E. S. P.
 Senior Unsecured                            BB+                

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.