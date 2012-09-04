TEXT-S&P raises Empresa de Energia de Bogota ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Colombia-based EEB has improved its business risk profile through increased geographic and sector diversification. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on EEB to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EEB's growth strategy will continue to support its profitability and lead to stronger cash flows and key financial ratios. Rating Action On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Colombia-based Empresa de Energia de Bogota S. A. E. S. P. (EEB) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' rating on EEB's senior unsecured debt due 2021. Rationale The upgrade reflects the company's improved business profile, given the successful diversification of its core operations in several countries in the region, including Peru and Colombia, which have investment-grade sovereign credit ratings with positive outlooks. These countries' improved fiscal and macroeconomic conditions could potentially aid EEB's growth strategy, particularly in its natural gas transportation and electricity generation assets. In our view, EEB's consolidation of its business strategy and geographical outreach will result in continued top-line growth and strong and stable profitability. We believe this will lead to stronger cash-flow generation and improved key financial ratios. The rating on EEB reflects its 'bbb-' stand-alone credit risk profile (SACP), which considers our "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile assessments. The rating on EEB also reflects our opinion that there is a high likelihood that the city of Bogota, Bogota Distrito Capital (BBB-/Stable/--), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to EEB in the event of financial distress, given current links between the two entities. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, the government's support is based on our assessment of EEB's important role as Bogota's integrated energy provider, its very strong link with the government due to its majority shareholder position (76.3%), and the city's influence on the company's strategic and business plans. The rating on EEB's senior unsecured debt reflects its structural subordination relative to the company's priority liabilities at the subsidiary level. EEB's highly profitable natural gas transportation and hydro-power generation and distribution units are due to growing electricity and natural gas demand and the company's efficient operating performance. EEB has reported attractive consolidated EBITDA plus dividends margins around 65%, and we expect that the organic growth in EEB's gas transportation business through its consolidated subsidiary Transportadora de Gas Internacional S. A. E.S.P. (TGI; BB/Positive/--) will result in EBITDA plus dividends margins that are in line with its historical trend. In addition, the gas transportation business provides a high degree of stability and predictability to EEB's consolidated revenues, as more than half of its consolidated revenue base comes from fixed-capacity payments with an average maturity of 10 years. Also, the transportation segment's contribution to EBITDA would partially mitigate the revenue volatility of the cyclical or seasonal hydro-power generation segment. Finally, as the natural gas transportation segment moves forward in its strategy of expanding by 56%, EEB will rely less on dividend payments from its non-controlling companies, Emgesa S.A. E.S.P. (BBB-/Stable/--) and Codensa S.A. E.S.P. (not rated). EEB's financial performance has been in line with our expectations. According to our calculations, for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, EEB posted EBITDA-plus-dividends interest coverage, total debt-to-EBITDA plus dividends, and FFO-plus-dividends to total debt of 5.7x, 2.5x, and 27%. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, EEB posted revenues plus dividends of Columbian Pesos (COP) 2,194,697 million, 26.9% higher than for the same period of 2011. For the same 12 months, EEB posted EBITDA plus dividends margin of 64.6%, which compares favorably with 63.1% posted for the same period of last year. The EBITDA increase was due to operating income growth amid optimization of EEC's electricity distribution business, the execution of the natural gas distribution (Calidda) project's expansion plan (which saw a doubling of customers in the past year), and the start of operations of Cusiana. As a result of the consolidation of recently acquired assets, we expect the company to report EBITDA-plus-dividends interest coverage, total debt-to-EBITDA plus dividends, and FFO-plus-dividends to total debt of approximately 6.0x, 2.3x, and 27% by 2012 year-end and 7.0x, 2.1x, and 31%, respectively, by year-end 2013. These ratios don't include the debt of EEB's uncontrolled subsidiaries. In addition, we expect capital expenditures to be high in the next couple of years for EEB as a group (US$567 million for 2012 and US$510 million for 2013), given TGI's, Trecsa's, Contugas', and Calidda's expansion and some other minor projects. We expect that the company will finance its expansion strategy and future capital expenditures mainly through its internal cash flow generation and the proceeds raised in its October 2011 equity issuance. In our view, an asset acquisition via equity reflects a moderate financial policy and suggests a more consistent commitment to credit quality. Liquidity We assess the company's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, based on the following assumptions: -- We expect free operating cash flow to exceed US$450 million in 2012 and to be approximately US$500 million in 2013. -- We believe the company will mainly finance its natural gas and electricity capital investment plans for 2012-2013 with its own cash flow and available credit facilities. -- In our view, the tenor of EEB's debt maturity profile mitigates short- and medium-term refinancing risks. The next major maturity is in 2021. As of June 30, 2012, the company reported cash and short-term investments of approximately US$334.9 million, which compares favorably with short-term debt of US$130 million. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EEB will continue to consolidate its expansion strategy. We project that the company will maintain EBITDA plus dividends margin of above 65%. An improvement in EEB's credit quality could occur due to strong financial performance relative to our expectations and an improvement in the rating of its controlling shareholder. However, highly debt-financed expansions that cause the company's financial risk profile to deteriorate and pressure its liquidity, resulting in consolidated debt-to-EBITDA of more than 4.0x and FFO-to-interest coverage of less than 3.0x, could lead us to lower the rating. 