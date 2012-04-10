FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: European bank woes have little effect Latin Amer subs
April 10, 2012

TEXT-S&P: European bank woes have little effect Latin Amer subs

April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' recent downgrades of European
banks have not, for the most part, affected its ratings on their Latin American
subsidiaries, and they are unlikely to provoke downgrades on most of them in the
future, according to a report, titled "Credit FAQ: How Heavily Are Europe's
Financial Woes Weighing On Latin American Bank Subsidiaries?," published on
RatingsDirect.	
     "Although low exposure to eurozone sovereigns and European capital 	
markets make Latin American banks less vulnerable than their parents to a 	
disruption in global capital markets, we view them as more likely to face 	
difficulties if another global economic downturn hobbles their respective 	
countries' economies," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Angelica Bala.	
     The European banks benefit from their Latin American subsidiaries' 	
generally good financial profiles, and some of them, especially large 	
commercial banks, receive upstreamed dividends. Nonetheless, we don't believe 	
the Latin American banks will provide support as long as attractive 	
alternatives exist for the parents to raise liquidity and capital in their own 	
countries.	
     "We see smaller, investment-banking-focused players as more vulnerable to 	
their parents' distress," Ms. Bala added. "Their focus on wholesale funding 	
makes them more vulnerable to economic downturns too, in our opinion."	
     We base our ratings on the larger Latin American subsidiaries mainly on 	
their good stand-alone credit profiles and incorporate no notches of support 	
from the parent companies. Further downgrades, of up to two notches, of their 	
parent banks are not likely to affect the ratings on the vast majority of 	
these subsidiaries and smaller investment banks.	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

