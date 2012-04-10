TEXT-S&P: European bank woes have little effect Latin Amer subs

April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' recent downgrades of European banks have not, for the most part, affected its ratings on their Latin American subsidiaries, and they are unlikely to provoke downgrades on most of them in the future, according to a report, titled "Credit FAQ: How Heavily Are Europe's Financial Woes Weighing On Latin American Bank Subsidiaries?," published on RatingsDirect. "Although low exposure to eurozone sovereigns and European capital markets make Latin American banks less vulnerable than their parents to a disruption in global capital markets, we view them as more likely to face difficulties if another global economic downturn hobbles their respective countries' economies," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Angelica Bala. The European banks benefit from their Latin American subsidiaries' generally good financial profiles, and some of them, especially large commercial banks, receive upstreamed dividends. Nonetheless, we don't believe the Latin American banks will provide support as long as attractive alternatives exist for the parents to raise liquidity and capital in their own countries. "We see smaller, investment-banking-focused players as more vulnerable to their parents' distress," Ms. Bala added. "Their focus on wholesale funding makes them more vulnerable to economic downturns too, in our opinion." We base our ratings on the larger Latin American subsidiaries mainly on their good stand-alone credit profiles and incorporate no notches of support from the parent companies. Further downgrades, of up to two notches, of their parent banks are not likely to affect the ratings on the vast majority of these subsidiaries and smaller investment banks. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.