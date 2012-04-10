FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates DFC Global Corp notes 'B+', outlook is stable
April 10, 2012
April 10, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates DFC Global Corp notes 'B+', outlook is stable

April 10 - Overview	
     -- DFC Global Corp. (DFC), the holding company of Dollar Financial
Group Inc., has announced that will issue debt to fund the repayment of its
existing revolving credit facility and general corporate activities.	
     -- We assigned our 'B+' issuer credit rating to DFC. The outlook is 	
stable.	
     -- At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' rating to DFC's proposed senior 	
unsecured convertible notes.	
     -- We believe DFC will be able to preserve its franchise while 	
successfully navigating legislative, regulatory, and competitive conditions.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' issuer 	
credit rating to DFC Global Corp. (DFC). The outlook is stable. At the same 	
time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B+' rating to DFC's proposed $200 	
million convertible note issuance.	
	
Rationale	
DFC Global Corp. is the holding company of Dollar Financial Group Inc. 	
(B+/Stable/--). The rating on DFC reflects the company's legislative and 	
regulatory exposure, high leverage, negative tangible equity, and moderate 	
interest coverage. The rating also incorporates the company's favorable 	
geographic and product diversity, compared with its competitors, and strong 	
market position.	
	
DFC has announced that it is issuing debt to fund the repayment of its 	
existing revolving credit facility and general corporate activities. The 	
company will concurrently enter into a convertible note hedge and warrant 	
transaction. This hedging transaction, which includes the purchase of a call 	
option and the sale of warrants, will increase the conversion premium and 	
mitigate the negative effects of potential equity dilution. 	
	
DFC's high leverage limits the rating and offsets the company's improving 	
business and geographic diversity. The $200 million convertible notes will 	
increase leverage moderately by our calculations. Taking the new funding into 	
account, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted for operating leases) increases to 	
approximately 4.0x from 3.9x. Although the repayment of the full outstanding 	
balance on the revolver creates additional liquidity for DFC, the future use 	
of the revolver will further increase leverage. We expect cash flow generation 	
to remain strong in 2012, resulting in modest improvements in leverage through 	
EBITDA growth, largely as a result of several accretive acquisitions DFC has 	
completed over the past few years. 	
	
The convertible notes are accounted for under Accounting Standards 	
Codification 470-20 (Accounting for Convertible Debt That May Be Settled in 	
Cash Upon Conversion, Including Partial Cash Settlement), which results in 	
debt being split between a debt and equity component on the balance sheet. For 	
our analysis of companies that use split accounting, we adjust reported debt 	
by adding the value of the conversion option included in shareholder's equity.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view of DFC's ability to preserve its 	
franchise while successfully navigating legislative, regulatory, and 	
competitive conditions. We could raise the rating if the company reduces and 	
maintains leverage (measured as debt-to-EBITDA, adjusted for operating leases 	
and nonrecurring items) at below 3.5x, and increases and maintains EBITDA 	
interest coverage at above 4.0x, while maintaining adequate profitability and 	
credit-quality metrics. However, the lack of tangible equity limits upside 	
potential. We could lower the rating if regulatory or legislative actions 	
result in a less diversified and less profitable company. A negative rating 	
action could also result if DFC's leverage approaches or exceeds 5.0x, without 	
a credible plan to reduce leverage.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004	
	
Ratings List	
New Ratings	
	
DFC Global Corp.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B+/Stable/--       	
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

