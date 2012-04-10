TEXT-S&P rates DFC Global Corp notes 'B+', outlook is stable

April 10 - Overview -- DFC Global Corp. (DFC), the holding company of Dollar Financial Group Inc., has announced that will issue debt to fund the repayment of its existing revolving credit facility and general corporate activities. -- We assigned our 'B+' issuer credit rating to DFC. The outlook is stable. -- At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' rating to DFC's proposed senior unsecured convertible notes. -- We believe DFC will be able to preserve its franchise while successfully navigating legislative, regulatory, and competitive conditions. Rating Action On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' issuer credit rating to DFC Global Corp. (DFC). The outlook is stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B+' rating to DFC's proposed $200 million convertible note issuance. Rationale DFC Global Corp. is the holding company of Dollar Financial Group Inc. (B+/Stable/--). The rating on DFC reflects the company's legislative and regulatory exposure, high leverage, negative tangible equity, and moderate interest coverage. The rating also incorporates the company's favorable geographic and product diversity, compared with its competitors, and strong market position. DFC has announced that it is issuing debt to fund the repayment of its existing revolving credit facility and general corporate activities. The company will concurrently enter into a convertible note hedge and warrant transaction. This hedging transaction, which includes the purchase of a call option and the sale of warrants, will increase the conversion premium and mitigate the negative effects of potential equity dilution. DFC's high leverage limits the rating and offsets the company's improving business and geographic diversity. The $200 million convertible notes will increase leverage moderately by our calculations. Taking the new funding into account, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted for operating leases) increases to approximately 4.0x from 3.9x. Although the repayment of the full outstanding balance on the revolver creates additional liquidity for DFC, the future use of the revolver will further increase leverage. We expect cash flow generation to remain strong in 2012, resulting in modest improvements in leverage through EBITDA growth, largely as a result of several accretive acquisitions DFC has completed over the past few years. The convertible notes are accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification 470-20 (Accounting for Convertible Debt That May Be Settled in Cash Upon Conversion, Including Partial Cash Settlement), which results in debt being split between a debt and equity component on the balance sheet. For our analysis of companies that use split accounting, we adjust reported debt by adding the value of the conversion option included in shareholder's equity. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view of DFC's ability to preserve its franchise while successfully navigating legislative, regulatory, and competitive conditions. We could raise the rating if the company reduces and maintains leverage (measured as debt-to-EBITDA, adjusted for operating leases and nonrecurring items) at below 3.5x, and increases and maintains EBITDA interest coverage at above 4.0x, while maintaining adequate profitability and credit-quality metrics. However, the lack of tangible equity limits upside potential. We could lower the rating if regulatory or legislative actions result in a less diversified and less profitable company. A negative rating action could also result if DFC's leverage approaches or exceeds 5.0x, without a credible plan to reduce leverage. Related Criteria And Research Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 Ratings List New Ratings DFC Global Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured B+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.