FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Sitel notes 'B'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Sitel notes 'B'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

April 10 - Overview	
     -- U.S. outsourced customer care services provider Sitel's revenues have 	
improved modestly over the past year, but cash flow measures will remain 	
challenged over the near term while the company continues to invest in its 	
operations. 	
     -- Sitel intends to use its proposed $200 million senior secured 	
first-lien note issuance to repay its existing revolver borrowings and 	
non-extended term loan, place cash on the balance sheet, and pay for related 	
fees.	
     -- We are revising our outlook to stable from negative due to the 	
reversal of revenue erosion, related to lower business volumes and customer 	
attrition, and our expectation of improved cash flow over the near term.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sitel will sustain 	
profitability near current levels, materially reduce restructuring charges and 	
start to generate near break-even free operating cash flow over the near term.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Nashville-based outsourced customer care services provider Sitel Worldwide 	
Corp. to stable from negative. We also affirmed our 'B' corporate credit 	
rating on the company. 	
	
At the same time, we rated the company's $200 million senior secured senior 	
first-lien notes (issued by both Sitel LLC and Sitel Finance Corp.) 'B' (the 	
same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating 	
the expectation for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default. Sitel Worldwide Corp. is the guarantor of the notes.	
	
We also revised our recovery rating on the company's existing senior secured 	
first-lien debt to '3' from '2'. The '3' recovery rating indicates the 	
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery, reflecting the potential for 	
increased incremental senior secured first-lien debt in a default scenario.	
	
The outlook revision reflects the reversal of revenue erosion, related to 	
lower business volumes and customer attrition, and our expectation of improved 	
financial metrics, reduced restructuring charges, and generation of near 	
break-even free operating cash flow (FOCF) over the near term.	
	
In addition, we have a recovery rating of '5' on Sitel's $300 million senior 	
unsecured notes, indicating the expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery in 	
the event of a payment default. The issue-level rating on those notes is 'B-', 	
one notch below the corporate credit rating.	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's expects that Sitel's revenue will stabilize at current 	
levels due to ongoing investments and enhancements to its sales and marketing 	
process. We also estimate that EBITDA and financial leverage ratios will 	
remain relatively stable over the near term as the company's actions to 	
rationalize operating expenses continue to be successful. We also expect that 	
its negative FOCF, which we measure at negative $65 million for fiscal year 	
2011 (including our adjustments for operating leases), will improve over the 	
near term, largely due to reduced restructuring costs, and become positive 	
during fiscal year 2013.	
	
Sitel is a mid-tier provider of outsourced customer care services to a broad 	
array of end markets globally. A high degree of fragmentation, 	
competitiveness, low barriers to entry, and positive correlation to the global 	
economy characterize the industry. As a result, we view Sitel's business risk 	
as "weak."	
	
After multiyear declining revenues, Sitel's December 2011 quarter revenue was 	
$364 million, up 6% year over year and 1% sequentially. Revenue growth in the 	
December 2011 quarter reflected increased sales from new customers and 	
increased programs with existing customers, partially offset by some customer 	
attrition. Sitel's weak revenue performance over the past several years was 	
related to a combination of weak prevailing economic conditions, reduction in 	
demand for outsourced services, material customer attrition, and limited new 	
business wins. However, margins declined in 2011 due to investment required to 	
yield additional sales. 	
	
Standard & Poor's views Sitel's financial risk as "highly leveraged." As of 	
the December 2011 quarter, pro-forma trailing adjusted debt-to-EBITDA, which 	
includes our adjustments for operating leases and debt treatment for its 	
preferred shares, was 7.2x compared with 6.7x for the same period the prior 	
year. The increase in leverage is due slightly higher funded debt levels 	
related to the proposed transaction and the accretion of preferred shares, 	
partly offset by improved EBITDA. 	
	
Cash flows metrics have been somewhat volatile quarter by quarter and we 	
expect that the company's negative FOCF will limit de-leveraging of debt over 	
the near term. Last-12-month adjusted FOCF for the December 2011 quarter was 	
-$65 million and compares with a GAAP FOCF of -$50 million. We expect that 	
ongoing investment in operations and higher capital expenditures will absorb 	
much of the operating cash flow over the next 12 months, but that reduced 	
restructuring charges will bring free cash flow to near break-even.	
	
Liquidity	
Sitel's liquidity is "adequate." As of Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for the 	
proposed transaction, its liquid resources consisted of cash balances of $37 	
million and full availability under its $85 million revolving credit facility. 	
	
We expect that Sitel's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will 	
exceed its uses by 1.2x. We expect that net sources of cash would be positive, 	
even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. Other factors in our liquidity assessment 	
include:	
     -- Funds from operations (FFO)/debt in the in the high-single digits 	
during next 12 months;	
     -- Moderate working capital investments of about $10 million and low 	
amortization requirements, along with increased capital expenditures of about 	
$35 million to $40 million;	
     -- No near significant near-term maturities;	
     -- No acquisitions or shareholder payments; and	
     -- Adequate headroom under its financial covenants over the near term.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Sitel, to be published separately on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable, reflecting improved revenue over the past year and our 	
expectation that Sitel's revenue and adjusted profits will be sustained at 	
current levels over the near term. A possible upgrade is limited until Sitel 	
can demonstrate sustained revenue growth and break-even or positive cash flow. 	
 Alternatively, we could lower the rating if operating results worsen so that 	
free cash flow does not approach break-even over the coming year.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To 	
Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 	
22, 2011	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Sitel Worldwide Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B/Negative/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
SITEL LLC	
Sitel Finance Corp.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$200 mil nts due 2017               B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Sitel Worldwide Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         B                  B+	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  2	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Sitel Worldwide Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 	
  Recovery Rating                       5                  	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.