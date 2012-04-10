FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Res-Care ratings unaffected credit facility increase
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P: Res-Care ratings unaffected credit facility increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Res-Care
Inc.'s  (B+/Stable/--) newly completed $375 million senior secured
credit facility is $25 million higher than what we considered in our analysis.
Specifically, the $200 million revolving credit facility is $25 higher than the
amount we considered. The additional amount does not have any impact on our
corporate credit and issue-level ratings, and our recovery rating of '1' is
unchanged. Our ratings incorporate Res-Care's "weak" business risk profile
reflecting its exposure to state budgets, and competitive pressures of operating
in a highly fragmented market. We continue to expect Res-Care to maintain an
"aggressive" financial risk profile over the near term, given our expectation of
its credit metrics and its sponsor ownership.

