TEXT-Fitch affirms GOALS Financing 2009 Ltd

April 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed GOALS Financing 2009 Limited's (GOALS 2009) class A and B notes, as follows: EUR122.4m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; EUR22.4m class B notes: affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; The affirmation reflects the underlying asset performance to date, supported by low delinquencies and a high level of excess spread. The transaction is a securitisation of lease receivables, mainly IT and office equipment, to corporate or self-employed lessees in Germany, originated by GrenkeLeasing AG. The delinquency ratio has remained stable at around 1% since transaction closing. Although the cumulative gross default rate and loss rate have both slightly exceeded the agency's expectations to date, available excess spread has been sufficient to cover defaulted amounts. The reserve fund, which was financed by the issuance of the subordinated loan, has not been needed to date and has always been funded at its target level of EUR4.4m. The transaction is revolving until January 2013 and will then pay down in sequential order. The pool's composition remained stable over the past year. As at the January 2012 payment date, the pool consisted of 41,492 lease contracts. 34.14% was made up by lease contracts financing copy machines, 39.05% IT equipment and 7.24% telecommunication equipment, with the remainder being linked to other types of office, medical, or security equipment. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: Quarterly reports provided by Grenke Leasing. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria