TEXT-Fitch affirms CNO Financial Group's ratings

Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings assigned to CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO Financial) and its core insurance subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The affirmation follows CNO Financial's announcement of a new plan to recapitalize the holding company. Fitch views the plan as another positive step in the evolution of the company's financial profile. However, Fitch also notes the expense and increased financial leverage from repurchasing a portion of the convertible securities. Fitch estimates the financial leverage ratio will increase to 21% on a pro forma basis from 16.7% at June 30, 2012. The plan CNO Financial proposes will accomplish several improvements in the company's financial profile including: --Will lower ongoing cost of capital based on improvements in market conditions and the company's financial profile since the existing facilities were established in 2009; --Will improve debt maturity distribution by extending out the company's near-term maturities; -Will reduce uncertainty in the market related to the existing convertible securities. Fitch expects to rate the new debt proposed in the recapitalization plan once final terms and conditions have been negotiated. Covenants are expected to be similar to those in the current bank facility. Based on currently proposed terms, Fitch expects the ratings on the new facilities to be same as the existing facilities of the same type. CNO Financial's financial profile continues to improve and exhibit the characteristics that led to an upgrade of the company's ratings in February 2012. First half 2012 GAAP net income improved by 36% over the prior year, although improvement in the second half will be affected by charges related to the recently announced recapitalization plan. Likewise statutory earnings for CNO Financial improved to $198 million for first half 2012, which was an 18% increase over the prior year. Total adjusted statutory capitalization (TAC) of $1.8 billion at June 30, 2012 was up $86 million or 5% from year-end 2011 while RBC was up 15 percentage points using Fitch's estimation methods at about 355% at June 30, 2012. Operating leverage of approximately 12.8 times (x) at June 30, 2012 also improved from 13.4x at year-end 2011. Fitch believes the company will continue to make incremental improvements in capital as it generates good statutory earnings. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Continued generation of stable earnings free of significant special charges; --Expansion of cushion versus existing covenant requirements or refinancing of the senior secured notes to create a debt profile consistent with peer life insurance companies; --Maintaining increased GAAP interest coverage ratio and NAIC RBC above 6x and 350%, respectively. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: --Combined NAIC RBC ratio less than 300% and operating leverage above 20x; --Deterioration in operating results; --Significant increase in credit-related impairments in 2012; --Financial leverage above 30% and TFC above 0.65x. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: CNO Financial Group, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating at 'BB-'; --$293 million 7% due Dec. 30, 2016 at 'B+'. --Senior secured bank credit facility ($224 million outstanding at June 30, 2012) due Sept. 30, 2016 at 'BB'; --$275 million senior secured note 9% due Jan. 15, 2018 at 'BB'. Bankers Life and Casualty Company Bankers Conseco Life Insurance Company Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company Washington National Insurance Company --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'BBB'. Conseco Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.