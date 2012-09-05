FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Principal Financial's notes 'BBB+'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Principal Financial's notes 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB+' rating to Principal Financial Group Inc.'s issuances of $300
million of senior unsecured notes due in 2022 and $300 million of senior
unsecured notes due 2042. Principal will use the proceeds for general corporate
purposes, which may include repaying $400 million in higher-coupon debt
outstanding due in 2014, funding potential acquisitions, and organic growth.

As of June 30, 2012, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported total assets of 
$152.1 billion and total shareholders' equity of $9.4 billion. The company 
reported strong pretax operating earnings, excluding realized gains and 
losses, of $518.6 million for the first six months of the year, producing a 
return on assets of 0.69%. As of June 30, 2012, Principal Financial had a 
satisfactory debt leverage ratio of 21% and a total financial leverage ratio 
of 27% relative to the rating level. Given the company's strong earnings 
generation, EBIT fixed-charge coverage was a healthy 6.1x for the first six 
months of the year. Post issuance, Principal Financial Group will have a debt 
leverage ratio of 23%, total financial leverage ratio of 28%, and fixed-charge 
coverage of 6.0x.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

RATINGS LIST
Principal Financial Group Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating               BBB+/Stable/--

New Rating
Principal Financial Group Inc.
 $300 Mil. Sr. Unsec. Notes Due 2022      BBB+
 $300 Mil. Sr. Unsec. Notes Due 2042      BBB+

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.