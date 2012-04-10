FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Brookfield Office proposed notes 'BBB-'
#Market News
April 10, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Brookfield Office proposed notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 10 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We assigned our 'BBB-' rating to Brookfield Office Properties Inc.'s 	
  proposed C$125 million (could be upsized to C$300 million)
senior unsecured notes due April 2018.	
     -- The company intends to use proceeds from the offering to reduce 	
existing debt.	
     -- Our ratings on Brookfield acknowledge the company's good-quality 	
office portfolio, long-term leases, and in-place rents that are, on average, 	
below current market rents.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Brookfield Office Properties 	
Inc.'s (Brookfield's) proposed C$125 million (could be upsized to C$300 	
million) senior unsecured notes due April 2018. 	
	
The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to reduce existing 	
debt. The company derives more than 50% of its net operating income from 	
encumbered assets. Per our criteria, we rate the company's unsecured debt one 	
notch below the corporate credit rating.	
	
Occupancy within Brookfield's high-quality office portfolio has remained 	
strong due to the company's concentrations in better-performing high-barrier 	
to entry markets. Fixed-charge coverage measures are low; however, we believe 	
that they are on a gradual path of improving over the next few years. We have 	
tolerance for Brookfield's low fixed-charge coverage because we acknowledge 	
the cash flow stability that the company's lower-yielding but high-quality 	
Australian office portfolio should provide. We would likely lower the 	
corporate credit rating one notch if development activity accelerates and/or 	
other capital events transpire that lead us to believe that fixed-charge 	
coverage will not improve as we expected. Our credit perspective could also 	
change if the company's strategic evolution materially alters the operating 	
platform or legal structure. Although currently less likely, we would consider 	
raising the rating longer term if the company reduces its top tenant 	
concentration, successfully executes releasing to maintain above-average 	
occupancy, and improves pro rata fixed-charge coverage comfortably in the 	
mid-2x area.	
	
For our most recent complete analysis, see "Summary: Brookfield Office 	
Properties Inc.," published Jan. 5, 2012.	
 	
 	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
	
     -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: Gradual Improvements In 	
Operating Fundamentals Continue To Support North American REITs, published 	
Feb. 3, 2012.	
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating 	
Companies, Strongest To Weakest, published Feb. 3, 2012.	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, 	
published June 21, 2011.	
 	
RATING LIST	
 	
Brookfield Office Properties Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                BBB/Stable/--	
 	
Rating Assigned	
 	
Brookfield Office Properties Inc.	
   Sr. unsecd notes due Apr. 2018     BBB-	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

