TEXT-S&P rates Brookfield Office proposed notes 'BBB-'

April 10 - OVERVIEW -- We assigned our 'BBB-' rating to Brookfield Office Properties Inc.'s proposed C$125 million (could be upsized to C$300 million) senior unsecured notes due April 2018. -- The company intends to use proceeds from the offering to reduce existing debt. -- Our ratings on Brookfield acknowledge the company's good-quality office portfolio, long-term leases, and in-place rents that are, on average, below current market rents. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Brookfield Office Properties Inc.'s (Brookfield's) proposed C$125 million (could be upsized to C$300 million) senior unsecured notes due April 2018. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to reduce existing debt. The company derives more than 50% of its net operating income from encumbered assets. Per our criteria, we rate the company's unsecured debt one notch below the corporate credit rating. Occupancy within Brookfield's high-quality office portfolio has remained strong due to the company's concentrations in better-performing high-barrier to entry markets. Fixed-charge coverage measures are low; however, we believe that they are on a gradual path of improving over the next few years. We have tolerance for Brookfield's low fixed-charge coverage because we acknowledge the cash flow stability that the company's lower-yielding but high-quality Australian office portfolio should provide. We would likely lower the corporate credit rating one notch if development activity accelerates and/or other capital events transpire that lead us to believe that fixed-charge coverage will not improve as we expected. Our credit perspective could also change if the company's strategic evolution materially alters the operating platform or legal structure. Although currently less likely, we would consider raising the rating longer term if the company reduces its top tenant concentration, successfully executes releasing to maintain above-average occupancy, and improves pro rata fixed-charge coverage comfortably in the mid-2x area. For our most recent complete analysis, see "Summary: Brookfield Office Properties Inc.," published Jan. 5, 2012. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: Gradual Improvements In Operating Fundamentals Continue To Support North American REITs, published Feb. 3, 2012. -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating Companies, Strongest To Weakest, published Feb. 3, 2012. -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, published June 21, 2011. RATING LIST Brookfield Office Properties Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Brookfield Office Properties Inc. Sr. unsecd notes due Apr. 2018 BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.