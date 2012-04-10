FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P on credit considerations of U.S. managed lanes
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P on credit considerations of U.S. managed lanes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 - Many urban U.S. communities are facing worsening gridlock as well
as limited funding for new freeway lanes. So, local governments are increasingly
turning to managed-lane facilities to relieve traffic congestion and to raise
revenue, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report,
titled "Buying Time: Credit Considerations In Analyzing U.S. Managed-Lane
Facilities," says that although overall traffic has not grown since 2007,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects overall U.S. traffic to resume growth
now that the economy is recovering.	
	
Managed lanes are similar to traditional toll roads in some respects, but 	
their unique features raise additional credit issues. The key credit risk for 	
managed lanes concerns the growth of their traffic and revenue during their 	
operating period, after construction is complete. But, managed-lane projects 	
have an important credit strength: They are built on roadways that are already 	
congested, at least during peak hours.	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

