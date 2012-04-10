FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes credit ratings report on Venezuela
April 10, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes credit ratings report on Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated credit report and analysis
on Venezuela. This follows Fitch's affirmation of Venezuela's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating at 'B+' and revision of the sovereign's Outlook to Negative from
Stable on April 3, 2012.	
	
The Negative Outlook reflects Venezuela's weakening policy framework, which has
resulted in increased vulnerability to commodity price shocks and deterioration
in fiscal and external credit metrics, as well as rising political uncertainty
related to the 2012 electoral cycle.	
	
The report provides a full analysis of Fitch's credit rationale, key credit
drivers and the country's policy and regulatory framework. The report is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Venezuela

