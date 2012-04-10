TEXT-Fitch publishes credit ratings report on Venezuela

April 10 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated credit report and analysis on Venezuela. This follows Fitch's affirmation of Venezuela's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'B+' and revision of the sovereign's Outlook to Negative from Stable on April 3, 2012. The Negative Outlook reflects Venezuela's weakening policy framework, which has resulted in increased vulnerability to commodity price shocks and deterioration in fiscal and external credit metrics, as well as rising political uncertainty related to the 2012 electoral cycle. The report provides a full analysis of Fitch's credit rationale, key credit drivers and the country's policy and regulatory framework. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Venezuela