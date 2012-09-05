FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Canada's ratings; rtg outlook remains stable
September 5, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Canada's ratings; rtg outlook remains stable

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
Country Ceiling for Canada as follows: 

--Foreign currency IDR at AAA';
--Local currency IDR at 'AAA';
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Country ceiling at 'AAA'. 
The Rating Outlook remains Stable. 

Canada's 'AAA' ratings are supported by its institutional and structural 
strengths, underpinned by effective policies and a history of macroeconomic and 
social stability.

Years of fiscal responsibility and a strong institutional setting created the 
conditions for an effective fiscal policy response to the global financial 
crisis. An early commitment to balance the budget over the medium term placed 
Canada's fiscal credibility ahead of many peers.

In addition, the 2012 budget bolsters the country's fiscal position as it 
delivered on previous commitments to rein in expenditure and withdraw the 
stimuli in a timely manner. The budget also incorporates additional specific 
consolidation efforts and addresses fiscal pressures coming from an aging 
population, a key credit risk for fiscal sustainability in the medium term. 

Notably, fiscal discipline has won a strong mandate by the Canadian electorate 
in the May 2011 elections as the Conservative party won a majority government 
running on a platform of fiscal austerity. As such, Fitch expects Canada's 
fiscal conservatism to continue over the forecast period. 

While higher than the 'AAA' median, Canada's gross general government debt is 
expected to decline as fiscal consolidation proceeds and GDP growth remains 
steady.

The main risk to the economy is the high level of household debt. Growth has 
outperformed relative to 'AAA' peers since the outset of the global financial 
crisis partly facilitated, by households borrowing, mostly mortgages. As housing
demand has increased, real estate prices have been going up. As such, Canada's 
economy has become more vulnerable to adverse shocks due to elevated household 
indebtedness. 

Fitch's base case scenario assumes a soft-landing in the housing market as 
household indebtedness growth decelerates in response to more stringent credit 
conditions, thereby slowing down consumption growth (63% of the economy). Fitch 
expects economic growth to average a steady 2.2% between 2012 and 2014 amid 
external uncertainty.  

Excessive borrowing by individuals is, to a great extent, a by-product of low 
interest rates, a legacy of the monetary response to the financial crisis. Yet, 
an imminent normalization of monetary conditions seems unlikely as long as 
global uncertainty continues, the FED is on hold and inflation is well behaved. 
However, well coordinated efforts among federal financial agencies aimed at 
slowing further household indebtedness should reduce the pressure on Bank of 
Canada to tighten monetary policy.

In Fitch's view a persistent and significant increase in the government debt 
burden -- although not Fitch's base-case scenario -- could exert negative 
pressure on the rating over the medium term. An acute increase in the imbalances
of the household sector that heightens risk of an economic hard-landing and 
significantly derails fiscal consolidation would be credit-negative.  

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
