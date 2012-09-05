FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P: Kirby Corp rating unchanged by acquisition
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Text-S&P: Kirby Corp rating unchanged by acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on
Kirby Corp. (A-/Stable/--) is not affected by the company's announcement
yesterday that it had entered into an agreement to purchase Allied
Transportation Co. and two affiliated companies (not rated) for $116 million
(before post-closing adjustments and fees). Allied is a liquid bulk barge
operator focused primarily in U.S. coastal trade with some offshore barge
operations. The company also transports dry sugar products in the Northeast,
Atlantic, and Gulf Coast regions.

The transaction will be partly debt financed, drawing on Kirby's $325 million 
revolving credit facility. Our rating on Kirby incorporates an expectation for 
midsize acquisitions. Kirby has strong credit measures that can accommodate 
this acquisition. As such, we do not expect this acquisition to hurt our 
assessment of the company's overall business and financial risk profiles.

