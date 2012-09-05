TEXT-Fitch affirms AyT Hipotecario BBK I, II

Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AyT Hipotecario BBK (BBK) I and II, a series of Spanish RMBS transactions. The agency has also removed four tranches from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and revised the Outlook on two tranches to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The removal of the RWN follows the implementation of remedial actions on ineligible counterparties. The role of account bank and paying agent has been transferred from Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') to Barclays Bank Plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') in both deals. In both transactions, there has been a gradual increase in the level of arrears as a percentage of current collateral balance. The portion of borrowers with more than three months of missed payments in April 2012 has risen to 0.75% and 0.86% for BBK I and II, respectively, compared with 0.36% and 0.37% in April 2011. With the arrear levels currently trending upwards and recent macro economic statistics suggesting a negative outlook for the Spanish housing market, Fitch believes the credit enhancement levels for the junior notes are likely to come under pressure. These concerns are reflected by the Negative Outlook on the class C notes in both deals. The rating actions are as follows AyT Hipotecario BBK I, FTA Class A notes (ISIN ES0312364005) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative; Off RWN Class B notes (ISIN ES0312364013) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; Off RWN Class C notes (ISIN ES0312364021) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable AyT Hipotecario BBK II, FTA Class A notes (ISIN ES0312251004) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative; Off RWN Class B notes (ISIN ES0312251012) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; Off RWN Class C notes (ISIN ES0312251020) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information- in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated 6 June 2012' EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Spain dated 24 July 2012 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria