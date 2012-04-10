FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch affirm Kaiser's IFS ratings at 'A+'; outlook stable
April 10, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 6 years ago

Fitch affirm Kaiser's IFS ratings at 'A+'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 10 (Reuters) - CHICAGO, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the 'A+' Insurer Financial 	
Strength (IFS) ratings of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. (KFHP) and 	
subsidiaries (see full rating list at the end of this release). The Rating 	
Outlooks are Stable.  	
	
Today's affirmations follow completion of Fitch's periodic review of KFHP's IFS 	
ratings. The ratings continue to reflect strengths derived from KFHP's major 	
market position in California and smaller, but still meaningful shares in other 	
markets, as well as significant scale and overall solid financial trends. 	
	
The ratings also reflect benefits derived from KFHP's relationship with 	
affiliated company Kaiser Foundation Hospitals (KFH) and the Permanente Medical 	
Groups, which together do business as Kaiser Permanente. Fitch believes that 	
Kaiser Permanente constitutes a unique vertically integrated health-care 	
delivery network of KFH owned hospitals and facilities staffed by physicians who	
contract exclusively with KFHP. Fitch views the resulting business model and 	
financial results it generates as key factors underlying KFHP's ratings. 	
	
The primary weaknesses considered in the ratings are risks associated with 	
KFHP's membership and revenue concentration in California and the large capital 	
needs necessitated by KFHP's and KFH's business model, which requires 	
significant capital investments in hospitals and other physical facilities that 	
are partially funded by debt. While the vast majority of the Kaiser 	
organization's outstanding debt has been incurred and funded by KFH, KFHP has 	
guaranteed KFH's obligations under various debt issues. 	
	
KFHP has approximately 8.9 million members in its various health plans, 77% of 	
which are located in California where it has a leading market share. The 	
company's subsidiary health plans conduct operations in another eight states 	
throughout the U.S. where they maintain smaller, but still meaningful market 	
shares. In these states, KFHP's subsidiaries generally do not have the same type	
of access to affiliated hospitals and exclusive providers as KFHP enjoys in 	
California and as a result, Fitch believes  that their ability to control and 	
project provider-network costs is less than KFHP's. 	
	
KFHP and KFH report financial results on both an individual company basis and on	
a consolidated basis. Fitch's analysis on KFHP considers both the company's 	
individual financial statements, and given KFH's importance to KFHP's integrated	
business model and KFHP's guaranty of KFH's obligations under its debt issues, 	
the companies' combined financial statements.   	
	
Fitch views the Kaiser organization's earnings profile as solid characterized by	
a large revenue base and reasonable margins that generates large amounts of 	
EBITDA. From 2007 through 2011 KFHP's annual EBITDA and net income averaged $942	
million and $572 million respectively. Combined EBITDA and net income, which 	
include KFH's results, are more impressive as KFH typically generates the 	
majority of the organization's earnings. From 2007 through 2011 average combined	
EBITDA and net income were $3.0 billion and $1.5 billion respectively. 	
	
KFHP utilizes a modest amount of financial leverage while on a combined basis 	
the organization's leverage ratios are much higher. At year-end 2011, combined 	
financial leverage totaled $5.7 billion resulting in a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 	
1.5 times (x) and a debt-to-capital ratio of 31%. KFH recently issued $2 billion	
of senior unsecured notes that were assigned 'A+' ratings by Fitch. On a 	
pro-forma basis this issue increases the organization's year-end 2011 	
consolidated debt-to-EBITDA and debt-to-capital ratios to 2.1x and 38% 	
respectively.       	
	
  	
	
At year-end 2011, the Kaiser organization's capital structure included $3.5 	
billion of securities that, at the holder's option, may be required to be 	
repurchased prior to stated maturity. Fitch believes that Kaiser maintains the 	
liquidity and capital market access to adequately offset the risks associated 	
with this financing. At year-end 2011 the organization's combined balance sheet 	
included $5.9 billion of current invested assets consisting principally of 	
high-quality corporate debt securities, U.S. government and government agencies'	
securities, and RMBS securities. 	
	
KEY RATING TRIGGERS:	
	
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of KFHP's and its 	
subsidiaries' ratings include:	
	
--Measured and profitable growth in member enrollment in markets outside the 	
company's key California market that diversifies the company's revenue and 	
earnings base. Given the large size of the organization's California-based 	
membership in relation to its membership in other markets, Fitch believes that 	
such growth would take a comparatively long time to emerge; 	
	
--A reduction in the financing needs of KFHP's affiliated company, Kaiser 	
Foundation Hospitals, Inc.; 	
	
--Continued on-going favorable performance trends demonstrated by reductions in 	
consolidated run-rate operating and financial leverage metrics. 	
	
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of KFHP's and its 	
subsidiaries' ratings include:	
	
--Combined run-rate EBITDA/Revenue margins less than 7%; 	
	
--Combined ratios of managed care premiums-to-net worth in excess of 5.0x, 	
	
--Combined debt-to-EBITDA ratios greater than 3.0x,; 	
	
--Combined debt-to-capital ratios greater than 40%. 	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength ratings with 	
Stable Rating Outlooks: 	
	
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.; 	
	
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest;	
	
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.; 	
	
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, Inc.;	
	
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado;	
	
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Ohio;	
	
Kaiser Permanente Insurance Company	
	
Contact:	
	
Primary Analyst 	
	
Mark Rouck	
	
Senior Director 	
	
+1-312-368-2085	
	
Fitch, Inc. 	
	
70 West Madison Street 	
	
Chicago, IL 60602	
	
 	
	
Secondary Analyst (Insurance)	
	
Brad Ellis	
	
Director	
	
+1-312-368-2089	
	
Committee Chairperson	
	
Julie Burke	
	
Managing Director 	
	
+1-312 368 3158	
	
 	
	
 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)

