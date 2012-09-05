FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Beam Inc outlook to positive
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Beam Inc outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- We expect distilled spirits producer Beam Inc. to continue to
generate strong cash flows in the intermediate term despite lingering weak
global macroeconomic conditions.
     -- We are affirming our ratings on Beam, including the 'BBB-' long-term 
corporate credit rating.
     -- We are revising our outlook on Beam to positive from stable.
Rating Action
On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on 
Deerfield, Ill.-based Beam Inc., including the 'BBB-' long-term corporate 
credit and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit and commercial paper ratings. At 
the same time, we revised the outlook to positive from stable. About $2.5 
billion of debt was outstanding at June 30, 2012.

Rationale
The outlook revision to positive reflects our belief that despite lingering 
weak global macroeconomic conditions, Beam will improve its financial profile, 
and credit measures will strengthen to levels more in line with an 
"intermediate" financial risk profile within the next 18-24 months.

The ratings on Beam reflect our assessment of the company's business risk 
profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant." Key 
credit factors in our business risk assessment include Beam's portfolio of 
well-known spirits brand names skewed to the less-premium category, some 
geographic diversification, and the historically relatively stable cash flow 
characteristics within the competitive spirits business. 

Well-known spirits brands include Jim Beam, Maker's Mark, Sauza, Canadian 
Club, Teacher's, and Courvoisier, most of which are in the less-premium 
category, but which benefited during the current downward economic cycle as 
consumers traded down. We view the spirits industry in general as being 
characterized by fairly stable cash flow, as volume is more resistant to 
economic downturns, although there is generally some trading down and/or mix 
shift during weak economic periods. Beam's portfolio is weighted toward brown 
spirits, although the company's recent acquisition of Pinnacle vodka and 
Calico Jack rum brands is expected to enhance its presence in the large and 
growing vodka category. In 2011, Beam derived about half of its net revenues 
and more than half of its operating income in the somewhat mature U.S. market, 
and we believe several of the company's other key markets are also mature. In 
addition, Beam competes with several larger and more diversified global 
spirits firms, including Diageo PLC (A-/Stable/A-2) and Pernod Ricard S.A. 
(BBB-/Stable/A-3). We expect pricing to be somewhat limited in the near-term 
as a result of lingering weak global economic conditions.

We currently view Beam's financial risk profile as significant, given its 
credit measures that are consistent with indicative ratios for a significant 
financial risk profile, including the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA 
in the 3x-4x range, and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt in 
the 20%-30% range, and adequate liquidity. Pro forma for the debt-financed 
Pinnacle acquisition, we estimate that adjusted total debt to EBITDA is about 
3.5x and FFO to adjusted total debt is about 18%. While the ratio of FFO to 
adjusted total debt is somewhat weak relative to the indicative ratio for a 
significant financial risk profile, we expect this ratio to strengthen in the 
near term because we believe imminent acquisitions and shareholder-friendly 
initiatives will be very limited. Currently there is no board authorization 
for share repurchases.

Net sales during the first half of 2012 increased 8%, excluding excise taxes, 
the one-time benefit of transitioning to a new distribution agreement in 
Australia, and foreign currency exchange rates. The increase was a result of 
higher volume, as well as favorable product mix and pricing. Adjusted EBITDA 
margin during the period was somewhat pressured by higher advertising and 
promotional expenses, increased commodity costs, as well as higher selling 
costs. 

Our forecast assumptions for 2012 include a mid-single-digit increase in net 
revenues from a mix of domestic and international growth, and an adjusted 
EBITDA margin that will be somewhat pressured by higher commodity costs and 
ongoing brand building and investment. Key assumptions in our outlook for 2013 
include net revenues up low-single-digits percentage and an adjusted EBITDA 
margin that will be essentially comparable to our expected 2012 level. We 
expect the company will use its free cash flow and excess cash to repay 2013 
maturities, resulting in adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 3x or less, which is 
consistent with an indicative leverage ratio for an "intermediate" financial 
risk profile of 2x-3x. 

Liquidity
We believe Beam currently has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our 
criteria) and expect sources of cash will likely exceed uses for the next 12 
months. Our view incorporates the following assumptions:
     -- We expect liquidity (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and 
availability under the company's revolving credit facility) will exceed uses 
by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. 
     -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 
EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
     -- We believe Beam has solid relationships with its banks and a generally 
satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
     -- We believe the relatively stable cash flow characteristics within 
Beam's spirits business will continue to be more than sufficient to support 
the company's operating needs. 

At June 30, 2012, Beam had almost $110 million in cash and cash equivalents 
and full availability under it $750 million revolving credit facility due 
2016. Beam does not have any debt maturing in 2012. The company has 
approximately $465 million of debt due in 2013.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that the company will continue to 
generate steady cash flows, which we believe will be used for debt reduction 
leading to improved credit measures within the next 18-24 months. We could 
raise the long-term corporate credit rating to 'BBB' and the short-term 
corporate credit and commercial paper ratings to 'A-2' if the company is able 
to reduce and sustain adjusted total debt to EBITDA at 3x or below. We believe 
this could occur if the company's operating performance is in line with our 
2013 forecast. 

Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if adjusted total debt to 
EBITDA remains near 3.5x. This could occur if the company does not repay its 
2013 debt maturities and/or demonstrates an aggressive financial policy such 
as another large debt-financed acquisition or significant share repurchase 
activity, or if operating performance weakens. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers," Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


Ratings List
Ratings affirmed; Outlook action
                            To                 From
Beam Inc.
 Corporate credit rating    BBB-/Positive/A-3  BBB-/Stable/A-3

Ratings affirmed
Beam Inc.
 Commercial paper           A-3
 Senior unsecured           BBB-
 Preferred stock            BB


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

