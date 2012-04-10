FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P assigns Tricorbraun Inc. 'b' rating; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 6 years ago

S&P assigns Tricorbraun Inc. 'b' rating; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - 	
Overview	
     -- St. Louis, Mo.-based rigid plastic and glass distributor TricorBraun 	
Inc. (TricorBraun) is issuing debt to finance its dividend payment of 	
approximately $200 million to its shareholders. 	
     -- We assigned a 'B' corporate credit rating to TricorBraun Inc. 	
     -- We also assigned a 'B' rating and a '4' recovery rating to the 	
proposed $75 million revolving credit facility and $480 million term loan B 	
facility.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that TricorBraun's stable 	
operating results, cash flow generation, and adequate liquidity will support 	
credit quality and our expectation for a modestly improving financial profile 	
in the next few years.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' corporate 	
credit rating to TricorBraun Inc. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue-level rating (same as the corporate 	
credit rating) and a '4' recovery rating to TricorBraun 's proposed $75 	
million revolving credit facility due 2018 and $480 million term loan B due 	
2018. The recovery rating indicates our expectation of average recovery (30% 	
to 50%) in the event of a payment default. The ratings are based on the 	
preliminary terms and conditions of the facilities.	
	
The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed $480 million term loan B 	
facility, $153 million in senior subordinated mezzanine notes (unrated) and 	
about $9 million in revolver borrowings to refinance about $424 million in 	
existing debt, fund a $200 million dividend to its shareholders, and to pay 	
transaction fees and expenses. After the completion of the transaction, we 	
expect total leverage will be about 6.7x and funds from operations (FFO) to 	
total adjusted debt will be about 6.4%. We include about $121 million in 	
payment-in-kind (PIK) preferred equity as debt based on our criteria.  	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on TricorBraun reflect its highly leveraged financial risk 	
profile, supplier concentration, and the fragmented and highly competitive 	
structure of the rigid-plastic packaging industry. Partially offsetting 	
factors include the company's position as the largest participant in the 	
distribution segment of the glass and plastic packaging industry in the U.S., 	
its relatively stable end markets with good customer diversity, stable EBITDA 	
margins, and consistent annual free cash generation. The ratings also reflect 	
gradually improving operating trends, which should continue to support an 	
improving financial risk profile in the next few years.	
	
With annual revenues of about $814 million, privately held TricorBraun is the 	
leading wholesale distributor of plastic and glass containers, tubes, 	
dispensers, and closures. Most of its products are commodity-type containers 	
and closures, although some are custom orders that involve purchasing or 	
building proprietary molds to meet specific requirements. TricorBraun's 	
business position is bolstered by its mid-20% share in its niche market, a 	
national distribution footprint, and a well-diversified customer base.	
	
The rigid-plastic packaging industry is highly fragmented and competitive, 	
with packaging manufacturers typically selling containers and closures 	
directly to customers with larger volume requirements. Distributors generally 	
supply a wide range of rigid-packaging products to companies with 	
low-to-medium volume requirements and play a relatively small role in the 	
glass and plastic packaging market. Despite the relatively small size of this 	
market, the packaging distribution segment is highly fragmented and comprises 	
numerous small, regional distributors. 	
	
TricorBraun's business profile incorporates its dependence on the personal 	
care and health care end markets, which account for about half of its 	
revenues. More than offsetting this end-market concentration are the stable 	
demand in these segments, the company's well-diversified customer base, and 	
the wide variety of containers and closures it typically sells to most of its 	
customers. This diversity supported volumes in the recent recession because 	
end-consumer migration to mainstream brands from luxury names had limited 	
impact since the company served both markets.	
	
With numerous suppliers in the U.S. and international sourcing capabilities, 	
the company's ability to effectively source a wide range of products is a core 	
competency. However, TricorBraun's dependence on its largest supplier is a 	
risk factor, given the potential that supply disruptions could affect its 	
operations. 	
	
TricorBraun has historically been able to maintain steady EBITDA margins that 	
are higher than those of most rated distributors, although it had some 	
difficulty in 2011 in passing through costs to its customers and mitigating 	
volatility in plastic resin prices. As of Dec. 31, 2011, last-12-month margins 	
declined to 13% from 14.2% over the prior-year period, reflecting competitive 	
pricing.	
	
We view TricorBraun's financial policies as very aggressive. The company's 	
equity sponsor is CHS Capital (formerly Code Hennessy & Simmons), a private 	
equity firm. Our ratings incorporate the risk of another leveraging 	
transaction that could potentially withdraw cash for shareholders. Our ratings 	
also incorporate the company's acquisitive growth strategy. TricorBraun has 	
grown through a series of acquisitions (12 since 1996) that have enabled it to 	
leverage its economies of scale and reduce costs, as well as serve customers 	
on a national level. We expect TricorBraun to continue to consolidate regional 	
distributors through tuck-in acquisitions.	
	
After the completion of this proposed transaction, TricorBraun will have about 	
$790 million of total adjusted debt (adjusted for the capitalization of 	
operating leases and about $121 million of PIK preferred equity). Based on our 	
2012 scenario forecasts, we expect total adjusted debt to EBITDA and FFO to 	
total adjusted debt will be about 6.7x and 6.4%, respectively. We consider the 	
PIK preferred equity as debt-like in our calculations. Although we view these 	
instruments as debt-like based on the PIK features and lack of permanence, 	
there are meaningful qualitative benefits of preferred securities versus other 	
debt obligations. These instruments lack a fixed maturity, are subordinated to 	
debt, and have the cash flow benefits of noncash payments, allowing greater 	
financial flexibility. If we excluded the PIK preferred equity from our debt 	
calculations, total adjusted debt to EBITDA and FFO to total adjusted debt 	
will be about 5.7x and 7.5%, respectively.  	
	
Liquidity	
TricorBraun's liquidity is adequate. After the transaction, we expect about 	
$65 million in availability under the new $75 million revolving credit 	
facility due 2018 and cash balances of $6 million. Based on our scenario 	
forecasts, we expect the company to generate positive free operating cash flow 	
in 2012 and 2013 and only modest revolver borrowings for working capital 	
needs. TricorBraun's ability to preserve a sufficient level of liquidity 	
(including free cash flows from operations and adequate access to its 	
revolving credit facility) is a key rating factor, particularly given its 	
leveraged capital structure. 	
	
The proposed facilities will be subject to a total leverage financial 	
covenant. We expect the company to have adequate cushions once they are set, 	
and to be compliant under this covenant for the next several quarters. After 	
the transaction, debt maturities are favorable with about $4.8 million 	
annually until 2018 when the revolving credit facility and term debt become 	
due.	
	
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility 	
availability, will exceed uses by 1.2x or more this year;	
     -- Net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 	
15%;	
     -- Compliance with its financial covenant could, in our view, survive a 	
15% drop in EBITDA; and	
     -- We believe TricorBraun could absorb low-probability, high-impact 	
shocks because of its reasonable conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash 	
flow and revolver availability.	
	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on TricorBraun to 	
be published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. Although we expect TricorBraun to remain highly 	
leveraged, the ratings are supported by the company's defensible position as 	
the leading distribution company in its sector and by a track record of annual 	
free cash flow generation that should underpin liquidity over the business 	
cycle. We expect the company to integrate any midsize acquisitions smoothly.	
	
Despite our expectation for gradually improving operating trends, credit 	
metrics could weaken if financial policy decisions related to debt-funded 	
acquisitions or another dividend weaken the financial profile. We could lower 	
the ratings if such a transaction is material enough or deterioration in 	
operating conditions, including working capital management or cash flow 	
generation, is lower than our expectations.   	
	
Based on the downside scenario we are forecasting, we could lower the ratings 	
if operating margins weaken by more than 2%, or if volumes decline 15% or more 	
from current levels. In our downside scenario, (PIK preferred treated as debt) 	
total adjusted debt to EBITDA would deteriorate toward 8x and FFO to total 	
adjusted debt would decrease to about 5%. We may also lower the ratings if 	
unexpected cash outlays or business challenges reduce the company's liquidity 	
position, or if covenant cushions tighten to less than 10%.	
	
Although we do not expect to do so, we could raise the rating slightly over 	
the intermediate term if profitability continues to improve while liquidity 	
remains healthy. This would also require that financial policies would be 	
supportive of a higher rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Packaging Sector Ratings 	
Remain Stable, Jan. 24, 2012	
     -- U.S. Speculative-Grade Packaging Companies Have Pushed Their 	
Refinancing Burden To 2013 And Beyond, Sept. 2, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 	
Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating; Outlook Action	
	
TricorBraun Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
	
New Rating	
	
TricorBraun Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$480 mil term B bank ln due         B                  	
  10/01/2018                            	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
  US$75 mil revolver bank ln due        B                  	
  05/01/2018                            	
   Recovery Rating                      4

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.