FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Wellpoint senior unsecured debt 'A-'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Wellpoint senior unsecured debt 'A-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to WellPoint Inc.'s (NYSE:WLP) planned
debt issuance, which is expected to consist of a mix of three-year to 30-year
securities.

We expect WellPoint to use the offering proceeds to fund its acquisition of 
Amerigroup Corp., which was announced in July and is now expected to close by 
year-end 2012. We view this issuance as generally consistent with the plan of 
finance outlined when WellPoint announced the deal.

Key factors supporting our current rating and outlook on WellPoint include the 
sustained strength of its business profile relative to its peer group and the 
sector overall. Operating performance, discretionary cash-flow generation, 
liquidity, and financial flexibility are collectively strong and increasingly 
well supported by the diversity and scale of its core business lines.

By year-end 2012 we expect total revenue to exceed $60 billion and membership 
(excluding BlueCard members) to be 28.0 million to 28.5 million medical 
members. We expect operating income (EBIT) and cash flow (EBITDA) to be more 
than $4 billion (6%-7% ROR) and $4.5 billion (7%-8% margin), respectively. If 
WellPoint were to perform at a level consistent with these expectations, 
adjusted EBITDA interest coverage would fall within our intermediate term 
range of expectation of 8x-10x. These results and an expected cash position 
near $1 billion at the holding-company level as of year-end 2012 would likely 
continue to support a very strong liquidity position and strong financial 
flexibility assessment overall.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

RATINGS LIST
WellPoint Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating          A-/Stable/A-2

New Rating
WellPoint Inc.
 Senior Unsecured Notes              A-


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.