TEXT-S&P rates Constellation Brands notes 'BB+'

Overview -- Victor, N.Y.-based Constellation Brands Inc. plans to issue $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022. -- We are assigning a 'BB+' senior unsecured debt rating and '3' recovery rating to the proposed notes. -- We are affirming our ratings on Constellation Brands, including the corporate credit rating at 'BB+'. -- The stable outlook continues to reflect our expectation that Constellation Brands' credit measures will remain within or near indicative ratio ranges for a "significant" financial risk profile. Rating Action On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' issue level and '3' recovery ratings to Constellation Brands' proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on Constellation Brands, including the 'BB+ corporate credit rating. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Constellation Brands' credit measures will remain within or near indicative ratio ranges for a "significant" financial risk profile. Constellation Brands will issue the notes under the company's Rule 415 shelf registration. Constellation Brands has indicated that it plans to use the net proceeds from this offering to reduce a portion of its outstanding indebtedness under its term loan, for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including share repurchases. Rationale The ratings on Constellation Brands reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the terms). Key credit factors considered in our business risk assessment include the company's diverse portfolio of consumer brands and historically strong cash generation in the highly competitive beverage alcohol markets, yet relatively narrow business and geographic focus. Our financial risk profile incorporates Constellation Brands' moderate financial policy, adequate liquidity, and key credit measures that we believe will remain within or near indicative ratio ranges for a significant financial profile. According to Constellation Brands, it is the world's leading premium wine company, with leading positions within its primary markets of the U.S. and Canada, which are highly competitive and fragmented. We estimate wine accounts for a significant portion of Constellation Brands' sales and provides fairly stable earnings and profitability. Its wine portfolio is complemented by select premium spirits brands and other select beverage alcohol products, including imported beer through its Crown Imports LLC joint venture. Geographical diversification is limited as we estimate that a majority of the company's fiscal 2012 net sales were generated in the U.S. For the 2012 fiscal year, reported net sales declined 20% due primarily to the divestiture of the Australian and U.K. wine business in the prior fiscal year. We estimate that adjusted EBITDA margin during this timeframe improved largely because of the sale of this lower-margin wine business. Our fiscal 2012 forecast includes net sales growing in the low single-digit percentage area and that operating margin will be somewhat pressured compared to fiscal 2011 due to planned brand building and investments, and its tax rate will be in line with the standard U.S. corporate tax rate of 35%. We assume that cash dividends received from its Crown joint venture will remain near current levels. We expect the company will use its free cash flow to largely fund share repurchases of about $550 million and that any acquisitions will be small, tuck-in businesses. Given our forecast assumptions, we anticipate that Constellation Brands' leverage (reflecting our standard adjustments and including the cash portion of equity earnings in EBITDA) will remain in line with indicative ratios for a significant financial profile, which includes leverage in the 3x-4x range. For the year ended Feb. 29, 2012, we estimate the ratio of total debt to EBITDA was about 3.6x and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 22% for the same period, within the indicative ratio range of 20%-30% for a significant financial risk profile. However, for fiscal 2013 we anticipate that FFO to total debt will be in the high-teens percentage area (which is more consistent with the indicative financial ratio of 12%-20% for an "aggressive" financial profile and is likely due to its geographic concentration in the U.S., which has a higher corporate tax rates than most other countries, as well as expected higher interest expense as a result of its expected refinancing transactions). Liquidity We believe Constellation Brands' liquidity will remain adequate (as defined in our criteria) and estimate that sources of cash will continue to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our view incorporates the following assumptions: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and availability under its existing $650 million revolving credit facility for general corporate purposes) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- We believe Constellation Brands has solid relationships with its banks and a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets. It is our opinion that the company's relatively stable cash flow characteristics will continue, despite a very competitive operating environment and some seasonal working capital needs. Peak borrowing on the revolving credit facility generally occurs one or two months after the crush season has ended. In the U.S. and Canada, the annual grape crush normally begins in August and runs through October. In New Zealand, the annual grape crush normally begins in February and runs through May. The company generally begins taking delivery of grapes at the beginning of the crush season, with the majority of payments beginning to come due within 90 days. Constellation Brands has generated average free cash flow (after capital expenditures) of about $500 million during the past few years. Our liquidity assessment assumes that near-term debt maturities, including approximately $315 million due in fiscal 2013 will be refinanced with the net proceeds from the proposed note offering. Constellation Brands is also considering refinancing and replacing its existing credit facilities. We will consider the implications, if any, to our liquidity profile assessment when and if the company pursues the bank refinancing. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on Constellation Brands' senior secured credit facilities and senior unsecured notes is 'BB+', the same as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Our current analysis indicates recovery would be greater than 70%, but the secured and unsecured recovery ratings have been capped at '3' because of the company's ability to incur additional debt. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Constellation Brands Inc., to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook on Constellation Brands is stable. We expect Constellation Brands' financial performance will be maintained despite lingering weak macroeconomic conditions, and its credit measures will remain within or near levels consistent with a significant financial risk profile. However, we could consider a lower rating if the company's financial policy becomes aggressive, including large debt-financed share repurchases and resulting in sustained weaker credit measures, including leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, well above 4x. Although unlikely in the near term, we could upgrade the company if it demonstrates a longer track record of moderate financial policies and further strengthens its credit measures, including leverage approaching and sustained near 3x and funds from operations to total debt remaining above 20%. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Constellation Brands Inc. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- Senior secured BB+ Recovery rating 3 Senior unsecured BB+ Recovery rating 3 Ratings Assigned Constellation Brands Inc. Senior unsecured $400 mil. notes due 2022 BB+ Recovery rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.