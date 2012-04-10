FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Constellation Brands notes 'BB+'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Constellation Brands notes 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Victor, N.Y.-based Constellation Brands Inc. plans to issue $400 	
million of senior unsecured notes due 2022. 	
     -- We are assigning a 'BB+' senior unsecured debt rating and '3' recovery 	
rating to the proposed notes.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on Constellation Brands, including the 	
corporate credit rating at 'BB+'.	
     -- The stable outlook continues to reflect our expectation that 	
Constellation Brands' credit measures will remain within or near indicative 	
ratio ranges for a "significant" financial risk profile. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' issue 	
level and '3' recovery ratings to Constellation Brands' proposed $400 million 	
senior unsecured notes due 2022. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on 	
Constellation Brands, including the 'BB+ corporate credit rating. The stable 	
outlook reflects our expectation that Constellation Brands' credit measures 	
will remain within or near indicative ratio ranges for a "significant" 	
financial risk profile. 	
	
Constellation Brands will issue the notes under the company's Rule 415 shelf 	
registration. Constellation Brands has indicated that it plans to use the net 	
proceeds from this offering to reduce a portion of its outstanding 	
indebtedness under its term loan, for working capital and other general 	
corporate purposes, including share repurchases.  	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Constellation Brands reflect the company's "satisfactory" 	
business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile (as our 	
criteria define the terms). Key credit factors considered in our business risk 	
assessment include the company's diverse portfolio of consumer brands and 	
historically strong cash generation in the highly competitive beverage alcohol 	
markets, yet relatively narrow business and geographic focus. Our financial 	
risk profile incorporates Constellation Brands' moderate financial policy, 	
adequate liquidity, and key credit measures that we believe will remain within 	
or near indicative ratio ranges for a significant financial profile. 	
	
According to Constellation Brands, it is the world's leading premium wine 	
company, with leading positions within its primary markets of the U.S. and 	
Canada, which are highly competitive and fragmented. We estimate wine accounts 	
for a significant portion of Constellation Brands' sales and provides fairly 	
stable earnings and profitability. Its wine portfolio is complemented by 	
select premium spirits brands and other select beverage alcohol products, 	
including imported beer through its Crown Imports LLC joint venture. 	
Geographical diversification is limited as we estimate that a majority of the 	
company's fiscal 2012 net sales were generated in the U.S.	
	
For the 2012 fiscal year, reported net sales declined 20% due primarily to the 	
divestiture of the Australian and U.K. wine business in the prior fiscal year. 	
We estimate that adjusted EBITDA margin during this timeframe improved largely 	
because of the sale of this lower-margin wine business. Our fiscal 2012 	
forecast includes net sales growing in the low single-digit percentage area 	
and that operating margin will be somewhat pressured compared to fiscal 2011 	
due to planned brand building and investments, and its tax rate will be in 	
line with the standard U.S. corporate tax rate of 35%. We assume that cash 	
dividends received from its Crown joint venture will remain near current 	
levels. We expect the company will use its free cash flow to largely fund 	
share repurchases of about $550 million and that any acquisitions will be 	
small, tuck-in businesses. Given our forecast assumptions, we anticipate that 	
Constellation Brands' leverage (reflecting our standard adjustments and 	
including the cash portion of equity earnings in EBITDA) will remain in line 	
with indicative ratios for a significant financial profile, which includes 	
leverage in the 3x-4x range. For the year ended Feb. 29, 2012, we estimate the 	
ratio of total debt to EBITDA was about 3.6x and the ratio of funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total debt was about 22% for the same period, within the 	
indicative ratio range of 20%-30% for a significant financial risk profile. 	
However, for fiscal 2013 we anticipate that FFO to total debt will be in the 	
high-teens percentage area (which is more consistent with the indicative 	
financial ratio of 12%-20% for an "aggressive" financial profile and is likely 	
due to its geographic concentration in the U.S., which has a higher corporate 	
tax rates than most other countries, as well as expected higher interest 	
expense as a result of its expected refinancing transactions).	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Constellation Brands' liquidity will remain adequate (as defined in 	
our criteria) and estimate that sources of cash will continue to exceed uses 	
for the next 12 months. Our view incorporates the following assumptions: 	
     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, 	
and availability under its existing $650 million revolving credit facility for 	
general corporate purposes) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 	
months. 	
     -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 	
EBITDA were to decline by 15%.	
     -- We believe Constellation Brands has solid relationships with its banks 	
and a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets.	
	
It is our opinion that the company's relatively stable cash flow 	
characteristics will continue, despite a very competitive operating 	
environment and some seasonal working capital needs. Peak borrowing on the 	
revolving credit facility generally occurs one or two months after the crush 	
season has ended. In the U.S. and Canada, the annual grape crush normally 	
begins in August and runs through October. In New Zealand, the annual grape 	
crush normally begins in February and runs through May. The company generally 	
begins taking delivery of grapes at the beginning of the crush season, with 	
the majority of payments beginning to come due within 90 days. 	
	
Constellation Brands has generated average free cash flow (after capital 	
expenditures) of about $500 million during the past few years. Our liquidity 	
assessment assumes that near-term debt maturities, including approximately 	
$315 million due in fiscal 2013 will be refinanced with the net proceeds from 	
the proposed note offering. Constellation Brands is also considering 	
refinancing and replacing its existing credit facilities. We will consider the 	
implications, if any, to our liquidity profile assessment when and if the 	
company pursues the bank refinancing.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue-level rating on Constellation Brands' senior secured credit 	
facilities and senior unsecured notes is 'BB+', the same as the corporate 	
credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation for 	
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Our current 	
analysis indicates recovery would be greater than 70%, but the secured and 	
unsecured recovery ratings have been capped at '3' because of the company's 	
ability to incur additional debt. For the complete recovery analysis, see the 	
recovery report on Constellation Brands Inc., to be published separately on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook on Constellation Brands is stable. We expect Constellation Brands' 	
financial performance will be maintained despite lingering weak macroeconomic 	
conditions, and its credit measures will remain within or near levels 	
consistent with a significant financial risk profile. However, we could 	
consider a lower rating if the company's financial policy becomes aggressive, 	
including large debt-financed share repurchases and resulting in sustained 	
weaker credit measures, including leverage, as measured by total debt to 	
EBITDA, well above 4x. Although unlikely in the near term, we could upgrade 	
the company if it demonstrates a longer track record of moderate financial 	
policies and further strengthens its credit measures, including leverage 	
approaching and sustained near 3x and funds from operations to total debt 	
remaining above 20%.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
Constellation Brands Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating         BB+/Stable/--	
 Senior secured                  BB+	
   Recovery rating               3	
 Senior unsecured                BB+	
   Recovery rating               3	
	
Ratings Assigned	
Constellation Brands Inc.	
 Senior unsecured	
  $400 mil. notes due 2022       BB+	
    Recovery rating              3	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.