FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Best Buy rating unchanged by CEO resignation
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P: Best Buy rating unchanged by CEO resignation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBB-/Watch Neg/--) announcement that its CEO, Brian Dunn, has resigned will currently have no effect on our ‘BBB-’ corporate credit rating on the company. We placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications on April 4, 2012, because of our view that the company’s restructuring of operations underscores the problems that Best Buy is having with its current business model. The announcement does not currently affect the CreditWatch placement or our timing for resolving the CreditWatch listing. The company also announced that Mike Mikan, a member of the company’s board of directors, will serve as interim CEO, while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement. In addition, the mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp. to purchase up to 4 million shares or about 1.7% of the company’s stock has no effect on our ‘BBB-’ corporate credit rating on the company. That announcement also does not have any effect on the CreditWatch listing.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.