TEXT-S&P raises 8 ratings from 3 Ford Auto Securitization Trusts

OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on eight subordinated classes from Ford Auto Securitization Trust's series 2010-R1, 2010-R2, and 2010-R3. -- We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A notes from series 2009-R1, 2009-R2, 2009-R3, 2010-R1, 2010-R2, and 2010-R3 and our 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class B notes from series 2010-R3. -- The securitizations are backed by sales contracts secured by new and used automobiles and light duty trucks originated by Ford Credit Canada Ltd. April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on eight classes of subordinated notes from Ford Auto Securitization Trust's series 2010-R1, 2010-R2, and 2010-R3. In addition, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A notes from series 2009-R1, 2009-R2, 2009-R3, 2010-R1, 2010-R2, and 2010-R3 and our 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class B notes from series 2010-3 (see list). Today's rating actions reflect each transaction's collateral performance to date, our views regarding future collateral performance, and each transaction's structure and credit enhancement level. In addition, our analysis incorporates secondary credit factors, such as credit stability; payment priorities under various scenarios; and economic-, sector-, and issuer-specific analyses. Since the transactions closed, the credit support for each has increased as a percentage of the amortizing pool balance. In addition, we decreased our lifetime loss expectations for each transaction based on lower-than-expected default frequencies (see table 1). In our opinion, the total credit support, as a percentage of the amortizing pool balance, compared with our revised expected remaining losses, is adequate for each of the raised or affirmed ratings. Table 1 Collateral Performance (%) As of the March 2012 distribution Former Revised Pool Current lifetime lifetime Series Mo. factor CNL CNL exp. CNL exp. 2009-R1 33 21.41 0.75 1.10-1.20 1.00-1.10 2009-R2 31 28.49 0.71 1.20-1.30 1.00-1.1 2009-R3 31 27.87 0.56 1.05-1.15 0.80-0.90 2010-R1 26 43.78 0.50 1.35-1.45 0.90-1.00 2010-R2 23 52.01 0.54 1.45-1.55 1.25-1.35 2010-R3 18 58.73 0.30 1.90-2.10 0.90-1.00 CNL--Cumulative net loss. Each transaction has a sequential principal payment structure with credit enhancement in the form of overcollateralization, a reserve account, and, to the extent available, excess spread. The credit support level for each transaction has grown for all outstanding classes as a percentage of the declining collateral balance (see table 2). Table 2 Hard Credit Support As of the March 2012 distribution Current Total hard total hard credit support credit support Series Class at issuance(i) (% of current)(ii) 2009-R1 A-3 5.32 42.49 2009-R2 A-1 5.32 34.42 2009-R3 A-3 5.30 41.24 2010-R1 A-2 5.52 24.04 2010-R1 A-3 5.52 24.04 2010-R1 B 2.81 17.85 2010-R1 C 1.00 13.72 2010-R1 D (0.81) 9.59 2010-R2 A 5.41 22.98 2010-R2 B 2.76 17.88 2010-R2 C 1.00 14.49 2010-R2 D (0.77) 11.09 2010-R3 A-1 5.52 20.67 2010-R3 A-2 5.52 20.67 2010-R3 A-3 5.52 20.67 2010-R3 B 2.81 16.05 2010-R3 C 1.00 12.97 2010-R3 D (0.81) 9.89 (i)Consists of a reserve account, overcollateralization, and, for the higher-rated trances, subordination; excludes excess spread, which can also provide additional enhancement. (ii)Total hard credit support at issuance and current total hard credit support are as a percentage of the gross receivables balance. We incorporated a cash flow analysis into our review of each series, which included current and historical performance to estimate future performance. The various cash flow scenarios included forward-looking assumptions on recoveries, timing of losses, and voluntary absolute prepayment speeds that we believe are appropriate given each transaction's current performance. The results demonstrated, in our view, that all of the classes have adequate credit enhancement at their raised and affirmed rating levels. While we did not take any rating action on the series 2011-R1 and 2011-R2 transactions, they are trending better than our initial expectations. We will continue to monitor each transaction's performance to ensure that the credit enhancement remains sufficient, in our view, to cover our revised cumulative net loss expectations under our stress scenarios for each of the rated classes. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. RATINGS RAISED Ford Auto Securitization Trust Rating Series Class To From 2010-R1 B AA+ (sf) AA (sf) 2010-R1 C AA (sf) A (sf) 2010-R1 D AA- (sf) BB+ (sf) 2010-R2 B AA+ (sf) AA (sf) 2010-R2 C AA (sf) A (sf) 2010-R2 D AA- (sf) BBB (sf) 2010-R3 C AA (sf) A+ (sf) 2010-R3 D AA- (sf) BBB+ (sf) RATINGS AFFIRMED Ford Auto Securitization Trust Series Class Rating 2009-R1 A-3 AAA (sf) 2009-R2 Notes AAA (sf) 2009-R3 A-3 AAA (sf) 2010-R1 A-2 AAA (sf) 2010-R1 A-3 AAA (sf) 2010-R2 A AAA (sf) 2010-R3 A-1 AAA (sf) 2010-R3 A-2 AAA (sf) 2010-R3 A-3 AAA (sf) 2010-R3 B AA+ (sf)