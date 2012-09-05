TEXT-S&P says RDA dissolution may hurt some Calif. cities

Sept 5 - -Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said that the dissolution of redevelopment agencies in California will affect cities differently in a report published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The report, “Redevelopment Agency Dissolution May Weaken Some California Cities’ Financial Metrics,” points out that the effects vary depending on the level and type of integration of cities and their respective redevelopment agencies.

A city that had no significant financial ties to its redevelopment agency could receive a net benefit of additional property taxes that historically went to redevelopment agencies. However, those cities whose finances were linked to the redevelopment agencies, primarily through budgeting practices, balance sheet items, and capital spending plans, and sometimes staff, could have some difficult choices to make.