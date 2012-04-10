FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts 4 CSFB Mortgage 2001-CK6 ratings
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 7:26 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P cuts 4 CSFB Mortgage 2001-CK6 ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- We lowered our ratings on four classes of commercial mortgage 	
pass-through certificates from Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities 	
Corp.'s series 2001-CK6, a U.S. CMBS transaction.	
     -- In addition, we withdrew our 'AAA' (sf)' rating on the interest only 	
(IO) A-X class, following the downgrade of the principal and interest paying 	
class F, according to our criteria for rating IO securities. 	
     -- The downgrades reflect our analysis of continued interest shortfalls 	
and decreased liquidity support available to the trust. 	
     -- We lowered our ratings on the class H and J certificates to 'D (sf)' 	
because we expect the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding 	
for the foreseeable future.	
    	
     April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
four classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Credit Suisse
First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2001-CK6, a U.S. commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we withdrew our
'AAA (sf)' rating on the IO A-X class in the same transaction (see list). 	
	
The downgrades reflect our review of the continued interest shortfalls 	
affecting the trust, the decreased liquidity support available to the trust, 	
as well as credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the 	
eventual resolution of the 17 loans ($86.4 million, 83.6%) that are currently 	
with the special servicer, Midland Loan Services Inc. (Midland). 	
	
The downgrades of classes F and G also considered the susceptibility of 	
further interest shortfalls in the future relating to the specially serviced 	
loans and reflect the potential for the master servicer to recover $1.4 	
million of outstanding servicer advances for one ($5.8 million, 5.6%) of the 	
17 specially serviced loans.  	
	
We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on the class H and J certificates because 	
we expect the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the 	
foreseeable future. Classes H and J had accumulated interest shortfalls 	
outstanding between three to six months, respectively. 	
	
In addition, we withdrew our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the IO A-X class, following 	
the downgrade of the principal and interest paying class F, which was 	
previously rated 'AA- (sf)', according to our criteria for rating IO 	
securities.RATINGS LOWERED	
	
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2001-CK6	
                            Credit          Reported	
          Rating       enhancement    interest shortfalls ($)	
Class  To         From         (%)     Current  Accumulated	
F      BBB+ (sf)  AA- (sf)   88.25           0           0	
G      CCC+ (sf)  BBB+ (sf)  74.08      87,247      87,247	
H      D (sf)     BB (sf)    59.91      91,836     270,561	
J      D (sf)     CCC+ (sf)  44.40      81,193     344,126	
	
RATING WITHDRAWN	
	
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2001-CK6	
                                Credit          	
          Rating           enhancement    	
Class  To        From              (%)     	
A-X    NR        AAA (sf)         N/A    	
 	
NR-Not rated.	
N/A-Not applicable.

