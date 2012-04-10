TEXT-S&P revises Penn Virginia Resources outlook to negative

Overview -- Penn Virginia Resource Partners L.P. (PVR) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Chief Gathering LLC (Chief), a privately held midstream pipeline company with gathering assets located primarily in the dry gas region of the Marcellus Shale, for $1 billion. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on PVR. At the same time, we are revising the rating outlook to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects the substantially higher financial leverage pro forma for the transaction and the volume risk associated with the gathering lines, which could jeopardize plans to reduce debt. Rating Action On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Penn Virginia Resource Partners L.P. (PVR) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the partnership, and our 'B' rating on the senior unsecured debt; our '6' recovery rating on the unsecured debt is unchanged. As of Dec. 31 2011, PVR had $841 million of balance-sheet debt. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the substantially higher financial leverage pro forma for the $1 billion Chief Gathering LLC (Chief) acquisition and the volume risk associated with the gathering lines, which could jeopardize deleveraging plans. Chief's gathering system overlays Penn Virginia Resource Partners L.P.'s (PVR) existing footprint in the dry gas area of the Marcellus and consists of more than 300,000 acres of dedicated production. The acquisition, by far the largest for PVR to date, marks a strategic shift for the partnership going forward, because it transforms its cash flow mix from historically coal-weighted to primarily midstream oriented. We consider the rate of production ramp-up and aggregate throughput volumes as the key risks related to the transaction. While the Chief assets have 100% fee-based contracts, the majority of projected cash flow relating to the acquisition is volume sensitive and relies on a steep ramp-up in throughput from producers. In our view, the assets are situated in a region that achieves attractive economic returns compared with several dry gas fields across the U.S.; however, the unprecedented low natural gas price environment leaves PVR susceptible to the risk that operators do not ramp up production as forecast. Given the disparity between liquids and natural gas prices, the underlying business risks for the Chief assets are materially worse than most wet gas plays in the U.S. The partnership's financial risk profile is "significant," in our assessment. The Chief acquisition and PVR's sizable capital program in 2012 stretches the balance sheet and reduces free cash flow. The completion of the Wyoming pipeline, a 35-mile, 750 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) natural gas pipeline connecting to the Transco interstate pipeline, accounts for the majority of spend. Under our base-case forecast, we assume a material ramp-up in volumes from 2011 to 2013, but remain conservative relative to management's expected production ramp-up. We have also assumed volumes will increase modestly relating to PVR's existing assets located in the liquids-rich Granite Wash basin. As a result, we expect leverage to peak in mid-2012 and decrease slightly by the end of the year to between 5.0x-5.5x as cash flow gradually increases. In terms of other financial metrics, we forecast EBITDA to interest of around 3.5x and distribution coverage of 1.0x. We have assumed PVR funds the Chief acquisition with 55% equity and 45% debt. Liquidity We characterize PVR's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, with sources exceeding uses by roughly 1.2x during the next 12 months. In our calculation, we assume that the company funds the $1 billion Chief acquisition with $450 million of debt and $550 million of equity at close. Pro forma for the acquisition, primary sources of liquidity include funds from operations (FFO) of approximately $220 million and revolving credit facility availability of $500 million. We have assumed that the partnership's primary uses of cash for the next 12 months will consist of growth and maintenance capital expenditures of around $400 million-$500 million and distributions to unitholders ranging between $150 million to $170 million. Financial covenants consist of a maximum total leverage ratio of 6.50x in 2012, tightening to 5.25x in 2013 and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, PVR was in compliance of these covenant test levels and we expect the partnership to remain in compliance through 2012. Recovery analysis The rating on the $300 million senior unsecured credit facility is 'B' (two notches below the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '6', which reflects expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery of principal in the event of default. (For the complete analysis, see the recovery report on Penn Virginia Resource published on May 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that volumes related to the Chief acquisition assets may not come on as PVR expects, and result in weak financial metrics for a sustained period of time. We could lower the rating if PVR experiences stagnant throughput, unanticipated operating issues, or cost overruns related to the construction of the Wyoming pipeline such that debt to EBTIDA is unlikely to decrease to less than 4.0x in 2013. We could revise the outlook to stable if we gain greater visibility on the partnership's ability to reduce financial leverage to the 3.5x-4.0x range in 2013. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Penn Virginia Resource Partners L.P. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured B B Recovery Rating 6 6