TEXT-S&P revises Penn Virginia Resources outlook to negative
April 10, 2012 / 7:31 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Penn Virginia Resources outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Penn Virginia Resource Partners L.P. (PVR) has signed a
definitive agreement to acquire Chief Gathering LLC (Chief), a privately held
midstream pipeline company with gathering assets located primarily in the dry
gas region of the Marcellus Shale, for $1 billion.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on PVR. At the same 	
time, we are revising the rating outlook to negative from stable.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the substantially higher financial 	
leverage pro forma for the transaction and the volume risk associated with the 	
gathering lines, which could jeopardize plans to reduce debt.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on Penn Virginia Resource Partners L.P. (PVR) to negative from stable. 	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the 	
partnership, and our 'B' rating on the senior unsecured debt; our '6' recovery 	
rating on the unsecured debt is unchanged. As of Dec. 31 2011, PVR had $841 	
million of balance-sheet debt.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects the substantially higher financial leverage pro 	
forma for the $1 billion Chief Gathering LLC (Chief) acquisition and the 	
volume risk associated with the gathering lines, which could jeopardize 	
deleveraging plans. Chief's gathering system overlays Penn Virginia Resource 	
Partners L.P.'s (PVR) existing footprint in the dry gas area of the Marcellus 	
and consists of more than 300,000 acres of dedicated production. The 	
acquisition, by far the largest for PVR to date, marks a strategic shift for 	
the partnership going forward, because it transforms its cash flow mix from 	
historically coal-weighted to primarily midstream oriented.	
	
We consider the rate of production ramp-up and aggregate throughput volumes as 	
the key risks related to the transaction. While the Chief assets have 100% 	
fee-based contracts, the majority of projected cash flow relating to the 	
acquisition is volume sensitive and relies on a steep ramp-up in throughput 	
from producers. In our view, the assets are situated in a region that achieves 	
attractive economic returns compared with several dry gas fields across the 	
U.S.; however, the unprecedented low natural gas price environment leaves PVR 	
susceptible to the risk that operators do not ramp up production as forecast. 	
Given the disparity between liquids and natural gas prices, the underlying 	
business risks for the Chief assets are materially worse than most wet gas 	
plays in the U.S.	
	
The partnership's financial risk profile is "significant," in our assessment. 	
The Chief acquisition and PVR's sizable capital program in 2012 stretches the 	
balance sheet and reduces free cash flow. The completion of the Wyoming 	
pipeline, a 35-mile, 750 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) natural gas 	
pipeline connecting to the Transco interstate pipeline, accounts for the 	
majority of spend. Under our base-case forecast, we assume a material ramp-up 	
in volumes from 2011 to 2013, but remain conservative relative to management's 	
expected production ramp-up. We have also assumed volumes will increase 	
modestly relating to PVR's existing assets located in the liquids-rich Granite 	
Wash basin. As a result, we expect leverage to peak in mid-2012 and decrease 	
slightly by the end of the year to between 5.0x-5.5x as cash flow gradually 	
increases. In terms of other financial metrics, we forecast EBITDA to interest 	
of around 3.5x and distribution coverage of 1.0x. We have assumed PVR funds 	
the Chief acquisition with 55% equity and 45% debt.	
	
Liquidity	
We characterize PVR's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, with sources 	
exceeding uses by roughly 1.2x during the next 12 months. In our calculation, 	
we assume that the company funds the $1 billion Chief acquisition with $450 	
million of debt and $550 million of equity at close. Pro forma for the 	
acquisition, primary sources of liquidity include funds from operations (FFO) 	
of approximately $220 million and revolving credit facility availability of 	
$500 million. We have assumed that the partnership's primary uses of cash for 	
the next 12 months will consist of growth and maintenance capital expenditures 	
of around $400 million-$500 million and distributions to unitholders ranging 	
between $150 million to $170 million. Financial covenants consist of a maximum 	
total leverage ratio of 6.50x in 2012, tightening to 5.25x in 2013 and a 	
minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, PVR was in 	
compliance of these covenant test levels and we expect the partnership to 	
remain in compliance through 2012.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The rating on the $300 million senior unsecured credit facility is 'B' (two 	
notches below the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '6', 	
which reflects expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery of principal in 	
the event of default. (For the complete analysis, see the recovery report on 	
Penn Virginia Resource published on May 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our view that volumes related to the Chief 	
acquisition assets may not come on as PVR expects, and result in weak 	
financial metrics for a sustained period of time. We could lower the rating if 	
PVR experiences stagnant throughput, unanticipated operating issues, or cost 	
overruns related to the construction of the Wyoming pipeline such that debt to 	
EBTIDA is unlikely to decrease to less than 4.0x in 2013. We could revise the 	
outlook to stable if we gain greater visibility on the partnership's ability 	
to reduce financial leverage to the 3.5x-4.0x range in 2013.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
Penn Virginia Resource Partners L.P.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Negative/--    BB-/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       B                  B	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

