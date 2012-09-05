TEXT-Fitch rates Utah Associated Muni Power Systems

Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings assigns a rating of ‘AA-/F1+', Stable Outlook, to the $23,970,000 Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems Horse Butte Wind Project variable rate demand revenue bonds series 2012B (the bonds). The rating is based on the support provided by an irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) issued by Bank of Montreal, acting through its Chicago Branch (rated ‘AA-/F1+', Stable Outlook). The bank is obligated to make regularly scheduled payments of principal of and interest on the bonds in addition to payments due upon maturity, acceleration and redemption, as well as purchase price for tendered bonds. The rating on the bonds will expire upon the earliest of: (a) Sept. 8, 2015, the initial stated expiration date of the LOC, unless such date is extended; (b) conversion to any interest rate mode other than daily or weekly; (c) any prior termination of the LOC; and (d) defeasance of the bonds. The LOC provides full and sufficient coverage of principal plus an amount equal to 45 days of interest at a maximum rate of 12% based on a year of 365 days and the purchase price for tendered bonds, while in the daily and weekly rate mode. The Remarketing Agent for the bonds is BMO Capital Markets GKST. The bonds will initially bear interest at a weekly rate, but may be converted to a daily, commercial paper, long-term or fixed rate mode. While bonds bear interest in the weekly and daily rate modes, interest payments are on the first business day of each month. The trustee is obligated to make timely draws on the LOC to pay principal, interest, and purchase price. Funds drawn under the LOC are held uninvested and are free from any lien prior to that of the bondholders. Holders may tender their bonds on any business day, provided the tender agent and remarketing agent are given the requisite prior notice of the tender. The bonds are subject to mandatory tender: (1) upon conversion of the interest rate; (2) upon expiration, substitution or termination of the LOC; (3) following the trustee’s receipt of a written notice from the bank of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement; and (4) following the trustee’s receipt of a written notice from the bank that the interest component of the LOC will not be reinstated. Optional and mandatory redemption provisions also apply to the bonds. There are no provisions for the issuance of additional bonds under the Second Supplemental Indenture under which the bonds are issued.