TEXT-Fitch rating actions on enhanced muni bonds, TOBs
April 10, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rating actions on enhanced muni bonds, TOBs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 - Fitch Ratings has taken various conforming rating actions on
enhanced municipal bonds and tender option bonds (TOBs) corresponding to actions
taken on their associated enhancement providers or underlying bonds.	
	
Long-term ratings on enhanced municipal bonds may be higher than those of their 	
enhancement providers as discussed in Fitch's 'Dual-Party Pay Criteria for 	
Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public Finance Bonds', dated March 9, 	
2012.	
	
Short-term ratings on enhanced municipal bonds may be lower than those of their 	
liquidity providers, as discussed in Fitch's 'Rating Guidelines for 	
Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support', dated 	
Feb. 1, 2012.	
	
Long-term ratings assigned to TOBs are the higher of the ratings assigned by 	
Fitch to the applicable enhancement providers supporting the bonds and the 	
ratings assigned by Fitch to the underlying bonds deposited in the issuing 	
trust. Short-term ratings on TOBs, if assigned, are based on ratings assigned by	
Fitch to their liquidity providers, with consideration given to the TOBs' 	
long-term ratings.

