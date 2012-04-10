FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: mortgage servicers would pay up under new CFPB rules
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 8:02 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch: mortgage servicers would pay up under new CFPB rules

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 10 - Fitch Ratings believes mortgage servicers, including big banks,
will be subjected to increased operational, compliance, and reporting expenses
if U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rules targeting lenders take
effect. The proposed oversight announced Monday includes a requirement that
lenders provide borrowers with additional transparency via simplified mortgage
statements and greater disclosure of fees and interest rates.	
	
We believe it is unclear what impact the agency's new rules would have on future	
mortgage performance as a function of a more informed borrower. For example, if 	
mortgage holders were given notice of increased payment amounts, they could 	
begin budgeting for the additional cost sooner or shift to alternative products.	
Of course, if the borrower is already experiencing financial hardship any 	
advance notice or better disclosure could be deemed irrelevant. Still, if 	
servicers are required to provide alternatives for those who can't afford the 	
adjusted rate, we could see servicers more willing to offer foreclosure 	
avoidance alternatives or to modify the mortgages.	
	
We note the latest round of regulation appears focused on improving processes 	
with respect to existing mortgages characterized by aggressive underwriting and 	
exotic mortgage products tied to overvalued homes. We believe the proposed set 	
of rules could therefore be less relevant with respect to future underwriting, 	
provided that lenders are more focused on the credit quality and financial 	
resources of the borrowers and stability of home prices.	
	
We note the CFPB's latest effort is further evidence of the far reaching 	
implications of increased regulation of the financial sector. The federal 	
regulator has given significant attention to the residential mortgage (and 	
student loan) spaces and is attempting to make meaningful changes that would 	
benefit consumers while also satisfying its mandate under Dodd-Frank. A formal 	
proposal of the rules is expected this summer followed by a public comment 	
period.	
	
	
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 	
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies	
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions 	
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.