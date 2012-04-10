TEXT-Fitch: mortgage servicers would pay up under new CFPB rules

April 10 - Fitch Ratings believes mortgage servicers, including big banks, will be subjected to increased operational, compliance, and reporting expenses if U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rules targeting lenders take effect. The proposed oversight announced Monday includes a requirement that lenders provide borrowers with additional transparency via simplified mortgage statements and greater disclosure of fees and interest rates. We believe it is unclear what impact the agency's new rules would have on future mortgage performance as a function of a more informed borrower. For example, if mortgage holders were given notice of increased payment amounts, they could begin budgeting for the additional cost sooner or shift to alternative products. Of course, if the borrower is already experiencing financial hardship any advance notice or better disclosure could be deemed irrelevant. Still, if servicers are required to provide alternatives for those who can't afford the adjusted rate, we could see servicers more willing to offer foreclosure avoidance alternatives or to modify the mortgages. We note the latest round of regulation appears focused on improving processes with respect to existing mortgages characterized by aggressive underwriting and exotic mortgage products tied to overvalued homes. We believe the proposed set of rules could therefore be less relevant with respect to future underwriting, provided that lenders are more focused on the credit quality and financial resources of the borrowers and stability of home prices. We note the CFPB's latest effort is further evidence of the far reaching implications of increased regulation of the financial sector. The federal regulator has given significant attention to the residential mortgage (and student loan) spaces and is attempting to make meaningful changes that would benefit consumers while also satisfying its mandate under Dodd-Frank. A formal proposal of the rules is expected this summer followed by a public comment period. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.