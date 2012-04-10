TEXT-S&P revises Fidelity National Information to positive

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overview	
     -- Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), a leading
global provider of banking and payment technologies, reported strong operating 	
results and reduced debt in fiscal 2011. 	
     -- FIS recently amended and extended its credit agreement, which 	
materially reduced 2014 debt maturities.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating and revising the 	
outlook to positive from stable.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that FIS could achieve 	
an investment-grade capital structure over the next year.   	
	
Rating Action	
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating 	
outlook on Jacksonville, Fla.-based Fidelity National Information Services 	
Inc. (FIS) to positive from stable. We also affirmed our 'BB+' corporate 	
credit rating on the company.	
	
The outlook revision reflects FIS' strong and consistent operating performance 	
and cash flow, and our expectation that a strategic focus on largely organic 	
growth will enable additional near-term leverage improvement. In addition, the 	
company materially addressed and extended its 2014 debt maturity, and has a 	
path to unsecure its first-lien debt.	
	
Rationale	
The rating reflects our expectation that FIS will maintain its good market 	
position, consistent profitability, and a more balanced financial policy. FIS 	
is a leading global provider of core financial institution processing, card 	
issuer, and transaction processing and outsourcing services.	
	
With annual revenues in excess of $5.7 billion, FIS' "satisfactory" business 	
risk profile reflects an increasingly global market position, strong operating 	
margins, and contractual relationships that generate a significant base of 	
recurring revenues. We expect FIS to maintain adjusted EBITDA margins in the 	
low-30% range, supported by growth-related operating efficiencies and a focus 	
on cost control. Revenue growth opportunities include an ongoing market shift 	
to outsourcing, the cross-selling of an integrated suite of products and 	
services, and international markets that we expect will grow more rapidly than 	
the U.S.	
	
FIS' "significant" financial risk profile incorporates a still-leveraged, but 	
improving, capital structure, and our expectation that FIS will maintain more 	
balanced financial policies with respect to growth and shareholder returns. 	
Adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 2.8x as of fiscal 2011, down from 3.5x in 	
the prior year, with both debt reductions and EBITDA growth contributing to 	
the improvement. The recent amendment to FIS' credit facility allows for the 	
first-lien debt security interest to be released if the term loans A-2 and B 	
are repaid, and the company has been assigned an investment-grade corporate 	
credit rating by either Standard & Poor's or Moody's.	
	
Although FIS recently increased its annual dividend to about $240 million from 	
$60 million, shareholder returns are expected to be supported by annual 	
discretionary cash flow in excess of $700 million. The current rating and 	
outlook incorporate our expectation that potential acquisitions will be 	
moderate in size, and financed primarily from cash flow.	
	
Liquidity	
FIS has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for 	
the next 12 to 24 months. Sources include cash and short term investments of 	
$415.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, and strong annual free operating cash 	
flow. We expect uses to incorporate moderate working capital investments and 	
capital expenditures (about 6% of revenues).	
	
Relevant aspects of FIS' liquidity, in our view, are as follows:	
     -- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.3x for the next 12 	
months, including near-term debt maturities of about $116 million.	
     -- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even 	
with a 20% decline in EBITDA from fiscal 2011 levels.	
     -- Additional liquidity is provided by availability under FIS' $1.15 	
billion revolving credit facility maturing March 2017.	
     -- Financial covenants on the company's first-lien facilities include a 	
maximum leverage ratio of 3.5x and a minimum 4.0x interest coverage ratio, 	
both of which currently have adequate headroom.	
	
Share repurchases are expected to be funded from discretionary cash flow.	
	
Recovery analysis	
Please see the complete recovery report on FIS, to be published shortly on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects FIS' diversified and recurring revenue model and 	
EBITDA growth prospects. Given the company's cash-generating ability, FIS has 	
the capacity to reduce debt leverage and achieve a higher corporate credit 	
rating over the next year. A higher rating would likely entail adjusted 	
leverage at or below 2.5x and maintenance of moderate financial policies. 	
	
Although not likely in the near term, we could revise the outlook to stable if 	
the company adopts a more aggressive acquisition or shareholder-friendly 	
strategy, with leverage sustained above 3x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To 	
Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 	
22, 2011	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Positive/--    BB+/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BBB                	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

