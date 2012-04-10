TEXT-S&P: global new issuance $850 bln in Q1

April 10 - Global new issuance activity totaled $295 billion in March, bringing the first-quarter 2012 total to $850 billion, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate New Issuance Totaled $850 Billion In First-Quarter 2012." Of the total, investment-grade firms issued 67%, speculative-grade firms issued 13%, and entities not rated by Standard & Poor's issued 20%. By comparison, investment-grade companies issued 57% of the total $2.4 trillion that came to market in 2011, speculative-grade firms issued 12%, and unrated companies issued 30%. By region, European companies issued 42% of the first-quarter 2012 total, U.S. companies issued 31%, emerging markets firms issued 16%, and firms from the other developed countries issued 12%. "In Europe, the disappointing Spanish 10-year bond auction renewed fears about the region and its ability to raise capital," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Not only was Spain's recent bond auction volume below its target, but it also had to offer a higher yield to attract investors." Compounding the region's economic woes, rising inflationary risk is hampering the European Central Bank's ability to help boost growth, even as some countries undergo an economic contraction. In the U.S., the Bureau of Labor Statistics' reported recently that only 120,000 new nonfarm payroll jobs were created in March. This is the smallest gain in five months, and significantly below the consensus expectation of 210,000. "Absent any serious inflationary threat, the struggling U.S. labor market lends credence to the Fed's continued position to keep interest rates at or near zero, and reignites the market's expectation that another round of quantitative easing is more likely than previously thought," said Ms. Vazza. "The uncertainty about Europe's economic prospects and the U.S. economic recovery is inciting investors to choose traditional safe havens." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.