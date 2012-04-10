FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: global new issuance $850 bln in Q1
April 10, 2012

TEXT-S&P: global new issuance $850 bln in Q1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 10 - Global new issuance activity totaled $295 billion in March,
bringing the first-quarter 2012 total to $850 billion, said an article published
today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global
Corporate New Issuance Totaled $850 Billion In First-Quarter 2012."	
	
Of the total, investment-grade firms issued 67%, speculative-grade firms 	
issued 13%, and entities not rated by Standard & Poor's issued 20%. By 	
comparison, investment-grade companies issued 57% of the total $2.4 trillion 	
that came to market in 2011, speculative-grade firms issued 12%, and unrated 	
companies issued 30%. 	
	
By region, European companies issued 42% of the first-quarter 2012 total, U.S. 	
companies issued 31%, emerging markets firms issued 16%, and firms from the 	
other developed countries issued 12%.	
	
"In Europe, the disappointing Spanish 10-year bond auction renewed fears about 	
the region and its ability to raise capital," said Diane Vazza, head of 	
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Not only was Spain's recent 	
bond auction volume below its target, but it also had to offer a higher yield 	
to attract investors." 	
	
Compounding the region's economic woes, rising inflationary risk is hampering 	
the European Central Bank's ability to help boost growth, even as some 	
countries undergo an economic contraction. 	
	
In the U.S., the Bureau of Labor Statistics' reported recently that only 	
120,000 new nonfarm payroll jobs were created in March. This is the smallest 	
gain in five months, and significantly below the consensus expectation of 	
210,000. 	
	
"Absent any serious inflationary threat, the struggling U.S. labor market 	
lends credence to the Fed's continued position to keep interest rates at or 	
near zero, and reignites the market's expectation that another round of 	
quantitative easing is more likely than previously thought," said Ms. Vazza. 	
"The uncertainty about Europe's economic prospects and the U.S. economic 	
recovery is inciting investors to choose traditional safe havens."	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

