TEXT-S&P affirms Halifax Port Authority at 'A'
September 5, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Halifax Port Authority at 'A'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are affirming our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on the Halifax 
Port Authority.
     -- In part, the rating reflects the authority's strategic location on the 
east coast of North America; strong catchment area; and robust financial 
performance.
     -- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that, in the 
next two years, the authority will continue to benefit from modest cargo 
volume and revenue growth, and it will not issue significantly more debt than 
it is assumed in its current capital plan, thus helping to maintain strong 
annual debt service coverage of more than 5.0x.

Rating Action
On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' 
long-term issuer credit rating on the Halifax Port Authority (HPA or the 
authority). The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The rating on the authority reflects Standard & Poor's opinion of the 
following factors:

     -- The authority's strategic location on the east coast of North America, 
with its deep berths and supporting infrastructure, which give it a 
competitive advantage as a first-in and last-out port for Southeast Asian 
container traffic traveling through the Suez Canal as well as European cargo;
     -- What we view as the authority's strong business position and natural 
advantages that have made it Canada's fourth-busiest container port after 
Vancouver, Montreal, and Prince Rupert, B.C., and the seventh-busiest in the 
North Atlantic. HPA's natural advantage of a deep, ice-free harbor results in 
it being one of only two ports on the east coast able to attract and service 
the larger post-panamax and super post-panamax vessels; 
     -- HPA's historically low debt, which we expect will increase in the near 
term and peak in 2014 as a result of its relatively moderate capital spending 
requirements. Nevertheless, in our view, despite the increase in debt, HPA's 
debt burden will remain relatively low compared with that of peers. Standard & 
Poor's expects that the authority will continue to manage its capital program 
prudently in the next three years and remain within its C$75 million borrowing 
limit in the medium term;
     -- We believe that as a landlord port, HPA has a fairly stable revenue 
stream compared with some of its peers. In 2011, total revenues rose modestly 
by 2.8%, despite a 5.7% decline in containerized cargo volume, as measured by 
20-foot equivalent units from the previous year. This followed a robust 26% 
increase recorded in 2010. The authority attributed the increase in 2011 
revenues to the large share of fixed revenue streams.  

We believe credit concerns include the following:
     -- HPA's liquidity is adequate, in our opinion. Although the authority's 
cash balances are low, a C$35 million revolving credit facility enhances 
liquidity. We believe that cash balances have declined in recent years as HPA 
continues to fund a large share of its capital program through its use of 
available liquidity and internal cash flow. As at June 30, 2012, HPA had about 
C$20 million drawn on the facility. Standard & Poor's expects that the 
authority's cash balances will increase in the medium term once the bulk of 
its capital spending is complete;
     -- HPA's exposure to risks inherent in a cyclically driven sector and 
potentially having to offset declines in its revenues from unexpected losses 
of cargo handled at the port. As well, HPA faces strong competitive pressures 
from other east coast container ports such as the port of Montreal, the Port 
Authority of New York/New Jersey, and the Virginia Port Authority. Cargo 
volumes continue to remain below their 2007 level. For the first half of 2012, 
cargo volumes were lower than forecast as a result of global economic 
instability, but the authority expects volumes to improve in the second half 
of the year as a result of an increase in calls from two major shipping lines 
at the port. We believe mitigating this risk is the relative stability 
provided by the authority's diversified revenue sources such as rental 
revenues from land holdings and other lines of business as well as HPA's 
strategic plan to enhance relationships with the end users of shipping lines; 
     -- Operational risks inherent in HPA's dependence on a single rail line 
-- Canadian National Railway Co. (A-/Stable/A-2).

We rate HPA in accordance with Standard & Poor's government-related entities 
methodology. Our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary 
government support reflects our assessment of HPA's "very important" role in 
both the province of Nova Scotia and the country as a whole, and its strategic 
importance in the province's economy and Canada's international trade. 
Regulatory oversight comes through the Canada Marine Act under Transport 
Canada. The federal government has no active day-to-day role within the 
authority. We believe this suggests a "limited" link with the federal 
government. Our rating incorporates Transport Canada's ongoing constructive 
support as evidenced by amendments in HPA's letters patent in recent years to 
increase its borrowing limit.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that, in the next 
two years, HPA will continue to manage the impact of potential volatility in 
cargo volumes so as to minimize their impact on operating revenues. We also 
expect that the authority will continue to benefit from modest cargo volume 
and revenue growth, thus helping to maintain strong annual debt service 
coverage of more than 5.0x. The outlook also reflects our assessment of HPA's 
prudent management of its capital program and our expectation that it will not 
issue significantly more debt than it is assumed in its current capital plan. 
An upgrade is unlikely during our rating horizon. Although we believe it is 
also unlikely, material weakening of the authority's financial risk profile as 
reflected in a material narrowing in its debt service coverage ratio, an 
unexpected and material increase in its debt burden, or a significant 
deterioration in total revenues could result in a negative rating action.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
     -- USPF Criteria: Port Facilities Revenue Bonds, June 13, 2007

Ratings List
Rating Affirmed
Halifax Port Authority

Issuer credit rating                  A/Stable/--


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
