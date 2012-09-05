FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Ikaria Inc 'B+'
#Market News
September 5, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Ikaria Inc 'B+'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- Ikaria Acquisition Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ikaria Inc., is 
issuing $125 million of debt to partly fund a $173 million shareholder 
dividend.
     -- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to Ikaria Inc.
     -- At the same time, we are assigning a 'BB' issue-level and '1' recovery 
rating to subsidiary Ikaria Acquisition Inc.'s secured debt.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued cash flow 
that we expect the company will use to reduce leverage to less than 5x over 
the near term.

Rating Action
On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' 
corporate credit rating to Hampton, N.J.-based Ikaria Inc. The outlook is 
stable.

At the same time, we assigned a 'BB' issue-level rating (two notches higher 
than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on Ikaria Inc.) and '1' recovery rating 
to subsidiary Ikaria Acquisition Inc.'s $354 million of secured debt, which 
includes its proposed $125 million term loan B, $189 million term loan A, and 
$40 million revolving facility (undrawn). The term loan A and revolver both 
mature in June 2016 and the term loan B matures in July 2017. The '1' recovery 
rating indicates our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event 
of payment default.

Rationale
The ratings on Ikaria Inc. overwhelmingly reflect a "weak" business risk 
profile, exhibited by its heavy reliance on one product--INOMAX (nitric oxide) 
for inhalation--for nearly all of its revenues. The ratings also reflect our 
expectation that Ikaria will operate with an "aggressive" financial risk 
profile over time, despite pro forma adjusted leverage of 5.7x.

Ikaria manufactures INOMAX, whose on-label use is the treatment of hypoxic 
respiratory failure (HRF) in term and near-term infants. INOMAX is delivered 
through proprietary devices that Ikaria manufactures. The combination of 
nitric oxide, delivery system, and service offering comprises all of the 
company's revenues. We expect Ikaria to generate low- to mid-single-digit 
revenue growth over the near term, primarily from price increases on INOMAX, 
offset by some discounting of longer term contracts. The company's entrenched 
position, with its proprietary delivery system installed in more than 750 
hospitals in the U.S., limits volume growth. We expect Ikaria to maintain 
gross margins of 83% over the next year, but expect those margins to expand at 
least 400 basis points (bps) in 2013 because of the expiration of certain 
royalty payments. The strong margins will enable Ikaria to generate at least 
$50 million of free cash flow over the near term, some of which it will use 
for debt reduction. While we believe there is potential for leverage to 
decline to about 4x by the end of 2013, we also believe that any decrease in 
leverage is likely to be temporary. In our opinion, the sponsors will likely 
use Ikaria's growing debt capacity and free cash flow to fund another 
dividend, keeping leverage within 4x-5x range--the parameters for an 
aggressive financial risk profile.

Ikaria's weak business risk profile primarily reflects a narrow business focus 
whereby all of its revenues and profitability come from its INOMAX therapy 
offering. This high concentration makes Ikaria susceptible to potential 
changes in the competitive landscape for INOMAX and its uses, such as 
alternative drugs and treatments, patent expiration, or pricing pressures. The 
presence of a near-term patent expiration and a limited late-stage pipeline 
also contribute to Ikaria's weak business risk profile. Offsets to the narrow 
focus include an established market position for both on- and off-label uses 
and good barriers to entry provided by its delivery system and installed base.

On-label revenue for the treatment of HRF in term and near-term infants is 
only 35% of total sales. Off-label uses of INOMAX for the treatment of HRF in 
premature infants, for acute respiratory distress syndrome, and in pediatric 
and cardiac surgery account for the remaining 65% of total sales. The 
off-label uses provide some therapeutic diversity despite the company's 
single-product focus. Any near-term shift to a higher percentage of on-label 
revenue is unlikely since INOMAX is already the standard of care for those 
off-label uses. The weak business risk profile also reflects the fact that 
potential benefits, should Ikaria's limited late-stage pipeline be approved 
and commercialized, are still about two years away. This limits the likelihood 
of any additional near-term contribution from new on-label indications. We 
don't expect a clinical trial for an additional INOMAX on-label indication for 
bronchopulmonary disease (BPD) to be completed until 2013. Separately, 
Terlipressin, a critical care product acquired by the company in 2008 for the 
treatment of kidney failure in patients with late-stage liver cirrhosis 
(hepatorenal syndrome type 1), is currently going through a second-phase III 
trial, not expected to be completed until 2013.

While the rating factors are dominated by Ikaria's single-product focus, we 
believe the market position of INOMAX is well established, with approximately 
60% market penetration for its on-label indication and significant barriers to 
entry:
     -- Patents on the delivery system expire in 2014 and 2017; recently 
approved patent filings on the warnings and other critical sections of the 
INOMAX drug label provide protection to 2029;
     -- U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the drug and the 
Center for Devices and Radiological Health clearance for the delivery system;
     -- Three- to five-year contracts for about one-third of total revenues;
     -- FDA-registered drug and delivery system manufacturing sites;
     -- A distribution and support network;
     -- A significant installed base of Ikaria-owned drug delivery systems 
compatible with about 60 types of ventilators, anesthesia systems, and 
respiratory devices; and
     -- Capital investment requirements.

Standard & Poor's views unforeseen alternative therapies as the single largest 
threat to Ikaria. The strong current market acceptance of INOMAX, and its 
standard of care use in both on-label, and most off-label, uses implies a 
superior position to alternative therapies. There are few alternative 
therapies for neonate persistent pulmonary hypertension (PPHN), which is a 
component of HRF, and those alternative treatments are either off-label or 
highly invasive. The off-label use of those alternative therapies makes it 
difficult to determine their market share. Still, while Ikaria has an 
established position relative to the current alternatives, and we are not 
aware of the development of any superior technologies, the company's 
performance remains highly subject to INOMAX competitive threats. The 
competitive threats could be exacerbated by the presence of a key, near-term 
(June 2013) patent expiration on the nitric oxide molecule. However, we 
believe that the company's entrenched position, and the barriers to entry, 
make meaningful near- to medium-term competition unlikely. As a result, we 
believe that Ikaria will still be able to generate low- to mid-single-digit 
growth in 2014 despite this patent expiration.

Liquidity
Ikaria has "adequate" liquidity. Sources of cash will exceed mandatory uses of 
cash by at least 1.2x over the next 12-24 months. Based on the criteria in 
"Methodology & Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity 
Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers" (published Sept. 28, 2011, on 
RatingsDirect), relevant aspects of Ikaria's liquidity profile are:
     -- Sources will exceed uses by more than $150 million.
     -- Sources of cash will include some balance-sheet cash, full 
availability of the $40 million revolving credit facility, and at least $50 
million of free cash flow.
     -- Uses of cash include about $30 million of mandatory term loan 
amortization payments, and $20 million-$25 million of capital expenditures to 
fund development of its delivery systems.
     -- The company has no near-term debt maturities but fairly high annual 
amortization payments on its term loan A and we expect it to maintain covenant 
cushions of more than 20%.
     -- However, as a single-product company, we believe that Ikaria does not 
likely have the ability to absorb, with limited need for refinancing, a 
high-impact, low-probability event.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Ikaria that 
will be published separately on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Ikaria reflects our expectation that demand for 
the company's INOMAX therapy, coupled with modest price increases, will 
continue to result in free cash flow generation. We expect the company to use 
this free cash flow for debt reduction that will reduce leverage to about 4x 
by the end of 2013. However, we also expect the sponsors to use the growing 
debt capacity for shareholder-friendly actions that will keep leverage at 
4x-5x.

We could raise our corporate credit rating if Ikaria successfully diversifies 
its business with FDA approval of an additional on-label indication for BPD, 
or through the commercialization of Terlipressin. At that time, we could 
consider Ikaria to have a "fair" business risk. We could lower the rating in 
the unexpected event that Ikaria's therapeutic position becomes compromised, 
possibly with patent expirations in 2013.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

New Ratings

Ikaria Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--    

Ikaria Acquisition Inc.
 Senior Secured                                         
  US$189 mil fltg-rate term loan A      BB                 
  due 2016                
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
  US$40 mil fltg-rate revolver bank ln  BB                 
  due 2016                        
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
  US$125 mil fltg-rate term loan B      BB                 
  due 2017                
   Recovery Rating                      1                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.