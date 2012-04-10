FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns SBA Communications loan 'BB' Rtg
April 10, 2012

TEXT-S&P assigns SBA Communications loan 'BB' Rtg

Overview	
     -- U.S. wireless communications tower operator SBA Communications Corp. 	
 recently completed its acquisition of Mobilitie LLC for $850 million in
cash and 5.25 million shares of SBA stock.	
     -- Pro forma debt to EBITDA is likely to be around 9x, including our 	
adjustments, and we expect leverage to decline to around 8x by the end of 2012.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on SBA, along with 	
all issue-level ratings, and assigning a 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' 	
recovery rating to the company's proposed $200 million secured term loan A.	
     -- The stable outlook incorporates the view that leverage will remain 	
high, with debt to EBITDA, pro forma for Mobilitie, likely to improve only 	
moderately to around 8x by year-end 2012.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed our 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating on Boca Raton, Fla.-based wireless communications 	
tower operator SBA Communications Corp. The outlook is stable.	
	
We also assigned our 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to the 	
company's proposed $200 million secured term loan A. The '1' recovery rating 	
indicates expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in the 	
event of payment default.	
	
In addition, we affirmed our 'BB' issue-level rating on SBA's senior secured 	
term loan B and revolving credit facility, which was increased by $100 	
million, and will be increased by an additional $100 million. The '1' recovery 	
rating on the debt remains unchanged.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue-level rating on senior unsecured 	
debt at intermediate holding company SBA Telecommunications Inc., removing 	
these ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were 	
placed on Feb. 12, 2012. The outlook is stable. 	
	
We rate senior notes at SBA Telecommunications Inc. a 'B+' with a '4' recovery 	
rating, indicating expectations for average (30%-50%) recovery of principal in 	
the event of payment default. We rate the $1.4 billion in senior secured 	
credit facilities at SBA Senior Finance II LLC a 'BB' with a '1' recovery 	
rating.	
	
Rationale	
The affirmation of the 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook reflect 	
our assessment that the company's overall business risk profile remains 	
"strong" with the completion of the Mobilitie transaction. We had placed the 	
corporate credit rating on CreditWatch Negative on Feb. 21, 2012 due to 	
concerns that the acquisition could reduce SBA's overall business risk profile 	
to "satisfactory" based on Mobilitie's weaker business characteristics. 	
Mobilitie towers have lower lease-up levels than that of tower portfolios of 	
other operators, and include a revenue-sharing mechanism that reduces overall 	
profitability potential for the towers as additional tenants are added. We 	
also believed that the transaction could have resulted in heightened leverage 	
of more than 9x. 	
	
We still believe that Mobilitie's towers may be slower to achieve colocation 	
lease-up and have lower profit potential due to the revenue-sharing element. 	
However, we also believe that this does not translate into a material 	
difference in SBA's business risk assessment, since more than 80% of the SBA 	
towers will still carry the same favorable business risk characteristics that 	
support the strong business assessment, including lease-up of around 2.3 	
tenants per tower and tower gross profit margins and overall EBITDA margins 	
exceeding 79% and 63%, respectively.	
	
In addition, as a result of a $285 million equity issuance and associated 	
notes repayment through an equity clawback, 2011 leverage, pro forma for the 	
acquisition, is nearly 9x, and we expect this to improve to around 8x by the 	
end of 2012.	
	
The ratings on SBA reflect the company's highly leveraged capital structure 	
and aggressive financial policy. These factors largely overshadow what 	
Standard & Poor's considers the strong business risk characteristics of SBA's 	
tower leasing business.	
	
SBA has continued to generate net free cash flow after capital expenditures 	
and grew its reported EBITDA by about 12% on a year-over-year basis for the 	
fourth quarter of 2011. However, Standard & Poor's expects its financial 	
policies to remain aggressive. In the absence of growth opportunities in the 	
tower leasing business, either through acquisitions or build-to-suit 	
contracts, we would expect the company to engage in material stock repurchases.	
	
The business risk assessment benefits from predictable, long-term contracts 	
with financially strong wireless carriers. The contracts include annual price 	
increases of between 3% and 4%. Moreover, the major carriers have been 	
upgrading their networks to provide higher speed wireless broadband 	
capabilities, which generally require additional antenna equipment and more 	
antenna locations, both of which generate additional tower lease revenues. 	
	
Niche carriers such as Leap Wireless International Inc. and MetroPCS 	
Communications Inc. have also expanded into new markets over the past few 	
years. These factors, combined with continued overall growth in wireless 	
subscribers, have contributed to strong ongoing demand for additional leasing 	
space on wireless towers. Resultant tower leasing gross profit and overall 	
reported EBITDA margins were a healthy 79% and 63%, respectively, for the 	
fourth quarter of 2011, and we expect the company to sustain these margins in 	
the near term, even with the acquisition of Mobilitie. Standard & Poor's 	
expects SBA's revenue growth to be nearly 30% for 2012, pro forma for the 	
acquisition of Mobilitie. Accompanying growth in tower operating cash flows 	
should enable the company to achieve leverage improvement to 8x by the end of 	
2012.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, SBA owned about 10,500 towers in total, primarily in the 	
U.S., with about 1,330 in various international markets, including Canada, 	
Cost Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, and El Salvador. It has expanded its 	
revenue base both through organic growth in tower leases and the addition of 	
acquired assets over the past few years, and we expect it to continue to buy 	
or build additional towers as opportunities arise.	
	
Liquidity	
The company's liquidity is "adequate." SBA currently has a $400 million 	
one-year bridge facility, which financed a portion of the Mobilitie 	
transaction, along with borrowings under its revolving credit facility, which 	
has been upsized to $600 million, and will be upsized by an additional $100 	
million to $700 million. The maturity of the bridge facility, coupled with 	
maintenance capital expenditures and potential land purchases, are the primary 	
use of cash over the next year. Sources are primarily funds from operation, 	
which we expect to be nearly $400 million for 2012, coupled with availability 	
under the company's revolving credit facility, which we expect will be around 	
$400 million, pro forma for the Mobilitie transaction and the upsizing. Total 	
sources for the next 12 months are expected to exceed uses by about 1.5x and 	
1.0x thereafter. We expect that if the company does not find adequate 	
opportunities for cash generated from the business in the form of additional 	
acquisitions, it is likely to repurchase additional common stock.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on SBA, to be 	
published on RatingsDirect following this release.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. The stable outlook incorporates the view that the 	
company's leverage will remain high; debt to EBITDA, pro forma for Mobilitie, 	
totaled nearly 9x for 2011 and is expected to improve only moderately to 	
around 8x by year end 2012. Such leverage levels are not supportive of a 	
higher rating over at least the next year, especially given SBA's targeted net 	
debt leverage of 7x to 7.5x, before our adjustments, which translate into 	
leverage of about 8x to 8.5x. Conversely, given the company's adequate 	
liquidity, a downgrade is also unlikely unless leverage rises to the 10x area, 	
with no expectation for near-term improvement. We believe this could occur and 	
prompt a downgrade if the company's financial policy became materially more 	
aggressive--for example, if it adopted a share repurchase program or paid a 	
special dividend exceeding around $1.3 billion, and funded these actions with 	
additional debt. Likewise, if the company increased leverage above 10x area to 	
acquire or build additional towers that lacked anchor tenants or had much 	
lower cash flow margins than their current tower base, this, too, could prompt 	
a downgrade. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 	
March 21, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating 	
Stability, Jan., 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, 	
Jan. 9, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To 	
Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012	
     -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 	
27, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
SBA Communications Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       B+/Watch Neg/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
SBA Senior Finance II LLC	
 Senior Secured               	
  US$200 mil term A bank ln due 2017    BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
SBA Senior Finance II LLC	
 Senior Secured	
  US$700 mil (after add-on) fltg-rate   BB                 BB /Watch Neg	
  revolving bank due 2016  	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1	
  US$500 mil term B bank ln due 2018    BB                 BB /Watch Neg	
	
SBA Telecommunications Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 B+/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

